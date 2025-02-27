Samsung’s newest phones have bigger batteries than the Galaxy S25
Samsung has just introduced two new affordable smartphones that, as expected, ship with Android 15-based One UI Core 7 right out of the box. The Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G are part of the company’s M-series lineup, which is one step below the Galaxy A series price-wise.
Both phones are sequel to already popular devices like the Galaxy M05 and Galaxy M15, but what’s important to mention is that they bring minimal improvements over the current models.
However, the Galaxy M16 5G ships with a huge 6,000 mAh battery, which puts the entire Galaxy S25 family to shame. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 has a 4,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a larger 5,000 mAh battery.
In any case, if you’re looking for a second phone or one that offers above average battery life and doesn’t cost a fortune, the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G will go on sale next month.
Just like the predecessor, the Galaxy M06 5G sports a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a dual camera (50 MP main + 2 MP macro). The biggest improvement over the Galaxy M05 is the newer and faster Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is paired with 4/6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
On the other hand, the slightly more expensive Galaxy M16 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as a triple camera (50 MP main + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 macro).
Similarly to the Galaxy M06 5G, the Galaxy M16 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 4/6/8 GB RAM, and 128/256 GB internal storage. Both phones promise 4 years of Android update, which is a lot less than what Samsung's flagships offer (up to 7 years of Android updates).
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G will go on sale in India on March 7 and costs as low as $110, while the Galaxy M16 5G arrives on March 5 for $130 outright.
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G has a bigger battery than the Galaxy S25 | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G's battery is even bigger than Galaxy S25 Ultra's | Screenshot by PhoneArena
