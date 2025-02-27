Samsung’s newest phones have bigger batteries than the Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G has a bigger battery than the Galaxy S25 | Screenshot by PhoneArena

In any case, if you’re looking for a second phone or one that offers above average battery life and doesn’t cost a fortune, the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G will go on sale next month.Just like the predecessor, the Galaxy M06 5G sports a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a dual camera (50 MP main + 2 MP macro). The biggest improvement over the Galaxy M05 is the newer and faster Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is paired with 4/6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.On the other hand, the slightly more expensive Galaxy M16 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as a triple camera (50 MP main + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 macro).