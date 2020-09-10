Make your own live Galaxy wallpapers with Samsung's new Wonderland module
Make custom live wallpapers for your Galaxy S10 or Note 20 with Wonderland
A new Samsung module for Good Lock, called Wonderland, now allows you to unleash your inner creativity, and concoct your own live wallpapers for the Galaxy S10, S20, A- or Note series.
The module is available in English and Korean for now, but there could be more language options coming down the pipe. Download Good Lock's Wonderland wallpaper-maker to your Galaxy, and start exploring, here's how to do it:
- Download Good Lock from the Samsung Galaxy Store. If there are regional restrictions, install with the Good Lock APK file, or use the Nice Lock launcher in the Play Store.
- Search for the Wonderland module, current build 1.0.20.2, and install the module to the Good Lock companion app, or get the Wonderland APK.
- Upload an image you'd like to shake up, or use one of the templates to start creating your own funky live wallpaper.