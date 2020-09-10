Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung

Make your own live Galaxy wallpapers with Samsung's new Wonderland module

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 10, 2020, 8:29 AM
Make your own live Galaxy wallpapers with Samsung's new Wonderland module
Samsung's Good Lock project that lets you sideload features and options to its One UI interface, has been a godsend ever since Samsung pushed it to the Play Store and allowed us to enrich the Galaxy or Note gesture navigation and notification systems. These are not the only good things going for the Good Lock app, though.

The official Samsung Galaxy interface enhancement and customization app just got enriched with something very salacious for each Galaxy phone owner that likes to tinker with their handset.

Make custom live wallpapers for your Galaxy S10 or Note 20 with Wonderland


A new Samsung module for Good Lock, called Wonderland, now allows you to unleash your inner creativity, and concoct your own live wallpapers for the Galaxy S10, S20, A- or Note series.

You can upload your own base image, or pick from several templates, then choose the moving parts, the effects, and so on. It's fun, and there is a preview option to see if the result is to your satisfaction.

The module is available in English and Korean for now, but there could be more language options coming down the pipe. Download Good Lock's Wonderland wallpaper-maker to your Galaxy, and start exploring, here's how to do it:

  1. Download Good Lock from the Samsung Galaxy Store. If there are regional restrictions, install with the Good Lock APK file, or use the Nice Lock launcher in the Play Store.
  2. Search for the Wonderland module, current build 1.0.20.2, and install the module to the Good Lock companion app, or get the Wonderland APK.
  3. Upload an image you'd like to shake up, or use one of the templates to start creating your own funky live wallpaper.

