Samsung’s newest mid-range phone is a very familiar face
Samsung officially introduced its newest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy F34 5G. This is an affordable device meant to offer those looking for a 5G-enabled phone an alternative.
Although this feels more like a copy/pasta after the Galaxy M34, Samsung’s newly revealed Galaxy F34 has been specifically designed for the Indian market, so you won’t find this anywhere else.
There are literally no differences between the two phones, except the fact that they’re available in different colors. The Galaxy M34 5G is available in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue, while the Galaxy F34 5G can be had in either Electric Black or Mystic Green.
When it comes to specs, the Galaxy F34 5G is pretty beefy with one exception, the processor. Just like the Galaxy M34 5G, Samsung’s Galaxy F34 5G is equipped with its Exynos 1280 chipset, which is a bit disappointing performance-wise.
However, the rest of the phone’s specs are very interesting for a phone that costs less than $250. For example, the Galaxy F34 5G sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes in two variations based on the amount of memory: 6/128GB and 8/128GB.
The triple camera setup on the back consists of 50MP, 8MP, and 2MP cameras, but there’s also a secondary 13-megapixel camera in the front for selfies. The phone is powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.
Although the phone ships with Android 13 onboard, it’s safe to say that Samsung will upgrade the Galaxy F34 5G and Galaxy M34 5G to Android 14 when the update becomes available.
Now, if you’re familiar with the Galaxy M34 5G, which was launched on the market last month, it’s safe to say that you already know everything there is to know about Samsung’s new Galaxy F34 because they’re the same.
The Galaxy F34 5G is now available for pre-order in India for as low as 19,000 INR ($230), and it’s set to hit shelves on August 12. The more expensive model costs 21,000 INR ($255) and packs more memory.
