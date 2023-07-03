Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

Samsung brings the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’s advanced ambient sound to Europe

Accessories Samsung Software updates
@cosminvasile
Samsung brings the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’s advanced ambient sound to Europe
If you’re rocking the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and live in Europe, we have some good news for you. After rolling out an update specifically designed to improve the sound experience in South Korea, Samsung is now expanding the availability of the update to European countries.

In particular, the update adds Enhanced Ambient Sound, which gives users the ability to listen to and stay aware of their surroundings. Previously available at three levels of customization, the updated Ambient Sound feature adds two additional levels, offering five levels of amplification to provide the benefit of improved hearing to even more users.

Thanks to the improved feature, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro users will be able to fine tune the Ambient Sound settings to fit their listening habits. For example, the volumes can be adjusted on the left and right respectively, as well as customize the Ambient Sound tone range from soft to clear across five different stages.

In addition, Ambient Sound can tune to users’ ears through the Adapt Ambient Sound feature to provide even more clarity to the sound experience. The update was initially released back in May and Samsung promised to progressively release it on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in the coming weeks.

As per SamMobile’s report, the update is now rolling out in Europe, so if you’re using the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, here is what you’ll get apart from additional Ambient Sound levels:

  • A new feature has been added to the Labs menu
  • Added “Sharpen call sound,” which is useful in noisy places
  • Added “Extra-high ambient volume” for “Hearing enhancements” (when activated, the “Ambient Sound level” changes from step 3 to step 5)
  • Stability and reliability (the stability has been improved)

To download the update, connect the earbuds to your smartphone, head to the Earbuds settings and check for a new software update.

Popular stories

T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
Once again, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ drops to its lowest price at Amazon
Once again, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ drops to its lowest price at Amazon
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You are not crazy! Some iPhones are slowing down and you can blame Apple: 4GB vs 6GB RAM iPhone test
You are not crazy! Some iPhones are slowing down and you can blame Apple: 4GB vs 6GB RAM iPhone test
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Samsung brings the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’s advanced ambient sound to Europe
Samsung brings the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’s advanced ambient sound to Europe
Latest leaks suggest there are now even fewer reasons to look forward to Fold 5
Latest leaks suggest there are now even fewer reasons to look forward to Fold 5
Samsung TV Plus adds seven new channels in the United States
Samsung TV Plus adds seven new channels in the United States
Galaxy Watch 6 model numbers leak before the official launch
Galaxy Watch 6 model numbers leak before the official launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless