Samsung brings the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’s advanced ambient sound to Europe
If you’re rocking the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and live in Europe, we have some good news for you. After rolling out an update specifically designed to improve the sound experience in South Korea, Samsung is now expanding the availability of the update to European countries.
In particular, the update adds Enhanced Ambient Sound, which gives users the ability to listen to and stay aware of their surroundings. Previously available at three levels of customization, the updated Ambient Sound feature adds two additional levels, offering five levels of amplification to provide the benefit of improved hearing to even more users.
In addition, Ambient Sound can tune to users’ ears through the Adapt Ambient Sound feature to provide even more clarity to the sound experience. The update was initially released back in May and Samsung promised to progressively release it on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in the coming weeks.
To download the update, connect the earbuds to your smartphone, head to the Earbuds settings and check for a new software update.
In particular, the update adds Enhanced Ambient Sound, which gives users the ability to listen to and stay aware of their surroundings. Previously available at three levels of customization, the updated Ambient Sound feature adds two additional levels, offering five levels of amplification to provide the benefit of improved hearing to even more users.
Thanks to the improved feature, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro users will be able to fine tune the Ambient Sound settings to fit their listening habits. For example, the volumes can be adjusted on the left and right respectively, as well as customize the Ambient Sound tone range from soft to clear across five different stages.
In addition, Ambient Sound can tune to users’ ears through the Adapt Ambient Sound feature to provide even more clarity to the sound experience. The update was initially released back in May and Samsung promised to progressively release it on Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in the coming weeks.
As per SamMobile’s report, the update is now rolling out in Europe, so if you’re using the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, here is what you’ll get apart from additional Ambient Sound levels:
- A new feature has been added to the Labs menu
- Added “Sharpen call sound,” which is useful in noisy places
- Added “Extra-high ambient volume” for “Hearing enhancements” (when activated, the “Ambient Sound level” changes from step 3 to step 5)
- Stability and reliability (the stability has been improved)
To download the update, connect the earbuds to your smartphone, head to the Earbuds settings and check for a new software update.
Things that are NOT allowed: