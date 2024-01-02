Samsung's ancient Galaxy Buds Live can STILL be a very smart buy at this massive Walmart discount

not





But if you're willing to look beyond appearances and focus primarily on the "essence" of the Buds Live, you're likely to find that these odd kidney bean-shaped bad boys offer pretty much unrivaled bang for your buck today. By "today", of course, we mean precisely that, as there's no way to know exactly how long Walmart's extremely attractive new deal on Samsung's old and unconventional buds will last.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, AKG-Tuned 12mm Speaker, Enhanced Bass Tone, Three Microphones, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life, Always-On Voice Assistance, Wireless Charging Case, Onyx Black Color $80 off (54%) $69 $149 Buy at Walmart





It might not be very long, mind you, considering that Amazon, for instance, does not sell the Galaxy Buds Live at all anymore, while Best Buy is currently running a "clearance" sale that's frankly quite terrible. Walmart, on the other hand, is charging just $69 for a brand-new pair of Buds Lives instead of their original list price of $149, which means that you're looking at saving a whopping 80 bucks or more than half of what these puppies used to cost when they were first released.





There's only one "onyx black" color option in stock at that hugely reduced price at the time of this writing, which further suggests that Walmart's killer New Year promotion could go away at any moment.



