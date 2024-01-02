Samsung's ancient Galaxy Buds Live can STILL be a very smart buy at this massive Walmart discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
When it comes to the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in (early) 2024, hardcore Samsung fans have at least a couple of different options to consider from their favorite brand. For pretty obvious reasons, the Galaxy Buds Live are not among them, having seen daylight all the way back in 2020 with a decidedly bizarre design that's only gotten weirder with time.
But if you're willing to look beyond appearances and focus primarily on the "essence" of the Buds Live, you're likely to find that these odd kidney bean-shaped bad boys offer pretty much unrivaled bang for your buck today. By "today", of course, we mean precisely that, as there's no way to know exactly how long Walmart's extremely attractive new deal on Samsung's old and unconventional buds will last.
It might not be very long, mind you, considering that Amazon, for instance, does not sell the Galaxy Buds Live at all anymore, while Best Buy is currently running a "clearance" sale that's frankly quite terrible. Walmart, on the other hand, is charging just $69 for a brand-new pair of Buds Lives instead of their original list price of $149, which means that you're looking at saving a whopping 80 bucks or more than half of what these puppies used to cost when they were first released.
There's only one "onyx black" color option in stock at that hugely reduced price at the time of this writing, which further suggests that Walmart's killer New Year promotion could go away at any moment.
At 69 bucks, the Galaxy Buds Live are certainly among the best budget wireless earbuds available today, providing everything from active noise cancellation to AKG-tuned 12mm speakers, IPX2 water resistance, and wireless charging support to users who can't afford or don't necessarily need all the super-advanced bells and whistles of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2. Oh, and the battery life is also pretty amazing, especially by sub-$100 standards.
