Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Samsung fans, rejoice: The affordable Galaxy Buds FE are dirt-cheap after this huge new discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung fans, rejoice: The affordable Galaxy Buds FE are dirt-cheap after this huge new discount
Extremely appealing right from their commercial debut due primarily to a killer retail price of $99.99, the Galaxy Buds FE may have become even more compelling for the Samsung-devoted masses after the troublesome quality issues of the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. And now it's even harder to resist a purchase at $61.99 with no strings attached and no (apparent) compromises.

Woot is the unsurprising name of the (Amazon-owned) e-tailer currently selling these noise-cancelling bad boys at a hefty $38 (or 38 percent) discount, and unlike other deals available on the same website in the past, this sees brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products covered by a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty drop to a seemingly unbeatable price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, Graphite Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$38 off (38%)
$61 99
$99 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, Graphite Color, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

That almost certainly means you're looking at a US version of the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE here as well, although on the not so bright side of things, Woot only has the "graphite" (read black) color option available for 62 bucks for a limited time.

If you can live with that somewhat unremarkable paint job and are quick enough to order the deeply discounted Galaxy Buds Fan Edition before they go out of stock or the new special offer expires on September 1, we can more or less assure you that the active noise cancellation technology, overall audio performance, and battery life will prove satisfying... at the very least.

Many hardcore Samsung fans are more likely to have their socks knocked off and their minds blown by all that, especially if you consider how much cheaper these puppies are compared to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (outside promotional periods of their own).

The IPX2 water resistance, three built-in microphones promising to deliver flawless voice call clarity, and modern Bluetooth 5.2 support for rock-solid connections with both Android handsets and iPhones are definitely not bad for a pair of wireless earbuds priced at under 65 bucks either, which almost makes you wonder why ultra-expensive products like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro exist.

If you want to buy the Galaxy Buds FE straight from Amazon, you'll have to settle for slashing 20 bucks off the aforementioned $99.99 list price, which is certainly not a bad discount. It's obviously not as good as $38, but it's decent nonetheless, especially as a backup for when Woot's deal goes away.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless