Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 3 are on sale at a decidedly non-premium price after $105 discount





These were released alongside their Pro-branded sibling a little over a year ago, originally fetching $179.99 a pair and failing to impress the vast majority of hardcore Samsung fans out there due to their obvious cosmetic similarities with Apple's AirPods and inferior sound compared to the costlier

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 $74 99 $179 99 $105 off (58%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Adaptive Equalizer, Galaxy AI, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver and White Color Options, Brand-New Condition, Two-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included





But now the Galaxy Buds 3 can be had for a measly $74.99, a crazy low price at which you'll undoubtedly find the audio quality to be satisfying... at the very least. Believe it or not, you don't have to cut any corners or make compromises to save a whopping 105 bucks at Woot, where you can find brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in silver and white colorways backed by a two-year manufacturer warranty in stock for the next five days (at least in theory).

In practice, of course, your demand could overwhelm the supply of the Amazon-owned e-tailer far sooner than that, especially with Amazon itself charging no less than $75 more at the time of this writing for new and untouched Galaxy Buds 3 units with extended two-year warranties.





To understand just how amazing this new limited-time deal is, I should point out that $74.99 is only $5 north of the current price of Samsung's first-gen Galaxy Buds FE , which are very clearly worse than the Galaxy Buds 3 in virtually every conceivable way.





Then you have the recently unveiled Galaxy Buds 3 FE, which are inexplicably priced at $149.99 without a number of the "standard" Galaxy Buds 3's premium features and technologies. We're talking things like 360 Audio, Super Wide Band Call, and Ultra High Quality Audio that you can get for 75 bucks if you hurry, along with top-notch active noise cancellation, Galaxy AI -powered Adaptive Equalizer functionality, and a super-powerful 11mm dynamic driver.













