Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 3 are on sale at a decidedly non-premium price after $105 discount
They may not be as fancy as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or as new as the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, but the "regular" Galaxy Buds 3 are incredibly hard to turn down at $74.99 today.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you confused by Samsung's earbuds branding scheme and release strategy, and don't know what member of the Galaxy Buds 3 family you should choose? Even though the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are clearly the company's greatest wireless earbuds right now and the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are the newest addition to its expansive portfolio of AirPods alternatives, I'm here today to recommend the "regular" Galaxy Buds 3.
These were released alongside their Pro-branded sibling a little over a year ago, originally fetching $179.99 a pair and failing to impress the vast majority of hardcore Samsung fans out there due to their obvious cosmetic similarities with Apple's AirPods and inferior sound compared to the costlier Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.
But now the Galaxy Buds 3 can be had for a measly $74.99, a crazy low price at which you'll undoubtedly find the audio quality to be satisfying... at the very least. Believe it or not, you don't have to cut any corners or make compromises to save a whopping 105 bucks at Woot, where you can find brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in silver and white colorways backed by a two-year manufacturer warranty in stock for the next five days (at least in theory).
In practice, of course, your demand could overwhelm the supply of the Amazon-owned e-tailer far sooner than that, especially with Amazon itself charging no less than $75 more at the time of this writing for new and untouched Galaxy Buds 3 units with extended two-year warranties.
To understand just how amazing this new limited-time deal is, I should point out that $74.99 is only $5 north of the current price of Samsung's first-gen Galaxy Buds FE, which are very clearly worse than the Galaxy Buds 3 in virtually every conceivable way.
Then you have the recently unveiled Galaxy Buds 3 FE, which are inexplicably priced at $149.99 without a number of the "standard" Galaxy Buds 3's premium features and technologies. We're talking things like 360 Audio, Super Wide Band Call, and Ultra High Quality Audio that you can get for 75 bucks if you hurry, along with top-notch active noise cancellation, Galaxy AI-powered Adaptive Equalizer functionality, and a super-powerful 11mm dynamic driver.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: