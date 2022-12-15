Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Amazon is now offering the best post-Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal

It's December 15, and with each passing day, your chances of finding the perfect Christmas gifts for the entire family in stock and ready to be delivered to your home by December 24 at the perfect prices obviously dwindle more and more.

That's why it's incredibly important to jump on whatever decent last-minute holiday deal you can find on popular and well-reviewed products like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These bad boys have been available at up to an insane $105 discount with no strings attached this Black Friday... season, but because that killer promo is unlikely to return anytime soon, you may want to settle for a comparatively humble $60 price cut right now.

That slashes a cool 26 percent off the $229.99 MSRP of Samsung's latest ultra-premium true wireless earbuds in a white color option, which is actually another little distinguishing detail compared to Amazon's super-limited Bora Purple-only deal from a few weeks back.

In fact, we don't think this specific flavor of these particular noise-cancelling buds has ever dropped to such a low price before, and if you hurry, Amazon promises you'll receive your order "before Christmas" no matter where you might want it to be shipped (on US soil).

Both Best Buy and Samsung itself are selling the Buds 2 Pro for $10 more than Amazon in all three available hues at the time of this writing, mind you, and while that additional discount may not sound like much, every buck you can save will definitely prove important when you finally complete your holiday shopping list.

Nowhere near as popular as the AirPods Pro 2, Samsung's top candidate for the title of best wireless earbuds in the world obviously has a full slate of state-of-the-art features and technologies going for, including Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IPX7 water resistance, stellar battery life, and of course, outstanding active noise cancellation.

