Last-minute leaks show Samsung Galaxy A82 is ready to jazz up the midrange category

The Galaxy A82, unlike its supposed predecessor Galaxy A80, will not feature a pop-up rotating camera. Instead, it will adopt a more conventional design.



The Quantum branding has previously been used for a South Korean version of the Galaxy A71 with the quantum encryption chip tech.



Rumored Galaxy A82 specs: a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 800 series chip, and a hefty battery







The video shows the white variant and it appears that the phone will have a curved display with a pinhole to accommodate a 10MP front camera. The device seems to have a metal body and a matte rear. Per previously available information, the Galaxy A82 will come with a 6.7-inches Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an embedded fingerprint scanner.



The clip also adds weight to rumors that claimed the device would feature a triple camera array. It apparently has a 64MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 5MP depth sensor.



It looks like the phone does not have a headphone jack. The SIM card slot is at the top and the power key and the volume button are on the right side.



The Galaxy A82 will seemingly ship with a charger and a USB Type-A to USB



The Galaxy A82 will seemingly ship with a charger and a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable. It will presumably have a 4,500mAh battery and offer support for 25W charging. It is also likely to feature Samsung Pay with MST. Reports suggest that the handset will be fueled by the Snapdragon 855+, something which has been backed up by alleged marketing material. It appears that 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage will be standard and the phone will also have a microSD card slot. Leaks also say that it has an IP67 water resistance rating.







Pre-orders for the Galaxy A Quantum 2 will seemingly open in South Korea tomorrow and it will go on sale in the country on April 23.



In addition to the aforementioned white model, it will likely also be available in the color grey. This variant has been spotted on the Chinese social networking website Weibo.



The phone will likely see an international release at some point, but there is no word on wider availability at the moment.





Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A series is about to get a new member, the Galaxy A82, which will seemingly be known as the Galaxy Quantum 2 in some markets, including South Korea. Rumors indicate the handset will be unveiled tomorrow and ahead of its unveiling, it has shown up in a video.