Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A82 appears in its full glory weeks before its release date

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Apr 08, 2021, 9:22 AM
Samsung Galaxy A82 appears in its full glory weeks before its release date
The Samsung Galaxy A82’s Korean variant, which is reportedly going to be called the Quantum 2, appeared on a Naver post revealing the design and packaging of the phone.

The Galaxy A82 in the pictures is a white model. The device seems to be made of similar polycarbonate material to the A72 and A52 and has a punch-hole selfie camera located in the center. The phone seen in the pictures also has a triple-camera system like the Galaxy S21. Reports say the Galaxy A82 is going to feature a 64MP main camera.
 

It is a bit disappointing to see the A82 with this generic design, as previous Samsung patents led us to think the phone might feature a pop-up front camera unit and pop-up speakers. These innovations were expected because its predecessor, the Galaxy A80, introduced a rotatable back camera unit that was used for both a main camera and a selfie camera.


The leak also reveals key Galaxy A82 specs. The A82 will use 6GB RAM and, according to benchmark listings, a Snapdragon 855+ processor. This is a flagship processor by Qualcomm from 2019, previously used in the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series. The device is said to use a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The new Samsung mid-ranger is said to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and run Android 11 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A82 could also feature Dolby Atmos speakers, IP67 water resistance rating, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a MicroSD card slot.


In the Korean variant’s box we can see a charging cable and a charger present, though it is not certain this will be the case with the A82 in other continents.

According to the Naver post, the Galaxy Quantum 2 (A82) will be released on April 23. This could also be the announcement date of the global version of the device.

