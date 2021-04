Samsung Galaxy A82 appears in its full glory weeks before its release date

In the Korean variant’s box we can see a charging cable and a charger present, though it is not certain this will be the case with the A82 in other continents.



According to the Naver post, the Galaxy Quantum 2 (A82) will be released on April 23. This could also be the announcement date of the global version of the device. In the Korean variant's box we can see a charging cable and a charger present, though it is not certain this will be the case with the A82 in other continents.

The leak also reveals key Galaxy A82 specs. The A82 will use 6GB RAM and, according to benchmark listings, a Snapdragon 855+ processor. This is a flagship processor by Qualcomm from 2019, previously used in the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series. The device is said to use a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.The new Samsung mid-ranger is said to have a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and run Android 11 out of the box.The Samsung Galaxy A82 could also feature Dolby Atmos speakers, IP67 water resistance rating, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a MicroSD card slot.