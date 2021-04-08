Samsung Galaxy A82 appears in its full glory weeks before its release date
The Galaxy A82 in the pictures is a white model. The device seems to be made of similar polycarbonate material to the A72 and A52 and has a punch-hole selfie camera located in the center. The phone seen in the pictures also has a triple-camera system like the Galaxy S21. Reports say the Galaxy A82 is going to feature a 64MP main camera.
It is a bit disappointing to see the A82 with this generic design, as previous Samsung patents led us to think the phone might feature a pop-up front camera unit and pop-up speakers. These innovations were expected because its predecessor, the Galaxy A80, introduced a rotatable back camera unit that was used for both a main camera and a selfie camera.
The leak also reveals key Galaxy A82 specs. The A82 will use 6GB RAM and, according to benchmark listings, a Snapdragon 855+ processor. This is a flagship processor by Qualcomm from 2019, previously used in the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series. The device is said to use a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
The Samsung Galaxy A82 could also feature Dolby Atmos speakers, IP67 water resistance rating, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a MicroSD card slot.
In the Korean variant’s box we can see a charging cable and a charger present, though it is not certain this will be the case with the A82 in other continents.