Samsung's next quad-camera mid-ranger leaks in full

Joshua Swingle
Dec 16, 2020, 1:27 PM
Samsung has an extensive lineup of products planned for 2021 including up to four foldable devices and the Galaxy Note 21. It’s also working on several mid-range phones, one of which has now leaked.

The Galaxy A72 5G offers a punch-hole display


Steve Hemmerstoffer has published a new set of CAD-based renders that show off the upcoming Galaxy A72 5G, which is destined to sit atop Samsung’s mid-range lineup.

From the front, the Galaxy A72 5G looks like a blend of the recently leaked Galaxy A52 5G and the high-end Galaxy S21. Samsung has selected a flat screen with a punch-hole for the selfie camera and relatively slim bezels.

Per the information obtained by Hemmerstoffer, the display measures in at 6.7-inches. That, combined with the bezels and frame, leads to overall dimensions of 165 x 77.4 x 8.1mm for the phone.

Speaking of the frame, it seems Samsung has chosen aluminum as the build material. That doesn’t extend to the back of the phone though — the Galaxy A72 5G is carved out of plastic.

There are four cameras on the back


Turning the product over reveals a camera design that's more reminiscent of recent Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S20 FE 5G rather than the upcoming Galaxy S21 5G line.

The camera island, which doesn’t blend into the frame, houses four sensors. Their specifications and functionalities are yet to leak, but a 64-megapixel main camera is to be expected. This is coupled with the usual LED flash.

Before talking about the rest of the design, it’s worth pointing out that Samsung appears to have chosen a patterned finish for the back of the phone, like other mid-range Galaxy devices.

 

Samsung is retaining the headphone jack for another year


Samsung ditched the headphone jack on its flagships earlier this year, but it has no plans to do so on cheaper products. The Galaxy A72 5G boasts a 3.5mm jack on the bottom. It sits next to the USB-C port and speaker. 

If you move up the right side, you’ll find a volume rocker and power button. Unsurprisingly, there is no dedicated Bixby or Google Assistant key. Completing the package is an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

