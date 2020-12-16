Samsung's next quad-camera mid-ranger leaks in full
The Galaxy A72 5G offers a punch-hole display
Steve Hemmerstoffer has published a new set of CAD-based renders that show off the upcoming Galaxy A72 5G, which is destined to sit atop Samsung’s mid-range lineup.
Speaking of the frame, it seems Samsung has chosen aluminum as the build material. That doesn’t extend to the back of the phone though — the Galaxy A72 5G is carved out of plastic.
Turning the product over reveals a camera design that's more reminiscent of recent Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S20 FE 5G rather than the upcoming Galaxy S21 5G line.
The camera island, which doesn’t blend into the frame, houses four sensors. Their specifications and functionalities are yet to leak, but a 64-megapixel main camera is to be expected. This is coupled with the usual LED flash.
Before talking about the rest of the design, it’s worth pointing out that Samsung appears to have chosen a patterned finish for the back of the phone, like other mid-range Galaxy devices.
Samsung ditched the headphone jack on its flagships earlier this year, but it has no plans to do so on cheaper products. The Galaxy A72 5G boasts a 3.5mm jack on the bottom. It sits next to the USB-C port and speaker.
There are four cameras on the back
Turning the product over reveals a camera design that's more reminiscent of recent Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S20 FE 5G rather than the upcoming Galaxy S21 5G line.
The camera island, which doesn’t blend into the frame, houses four sensors. Their specifications and functionalities are yet to leak, but a 64-megapixel main camera is to be expected. This is coupled with the usual LED flash.
Before talking about the rest of the design, it’s worth pointing out that Samsung appears to have chosen a patterned finish for the back of the phone, like other mid-range Galaxy devices.
Samsung is retaining the headphone jack for another year
Samsung ditched the headphone jack on its flagships earlier this year, but it has no plans to do so on cheaper products. The Galaxy A72 5G boasts a 3.5mm jack on the bottom. It sits next to the USB-C port and speaker.
If you move up the right side, you’ll find a volume rocker and power button. Unsurprisingly, there is no dedicated Bixby or Google Assistant key. Completing the package is an in-screen fingerprint scanner.