Grab a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for just $99 from Walmart (Verizon only)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A53 is a pretty decent 5G smartphone, but it’s an even better product when it’s on sale. One of the most recent Galaxy A53 5G deals comes from Walmart, but it’s only aimed at current or new Verizon customers.
As the title says, the Galaxy A53 5G is available for just $99 from Walmart, but the phone is locked to work exclusively on Verizon’s network. The phone can be purchased using monthly payments, which means you’ll pay $2.75 each month for 36 months. Customers will have the option to unlock the phone 60 days after they purchase it.
The Galaxy A53 5G is a typical mid-range Android smartphone. It boasts a stunning 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5, a quad camera setup (64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP), and a secondary 32-megapixel selfie snapper.
Last but not least, the Galaxy A53 5G is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery that features 25W wired charging support. Although the phone might ship with Android 12 on board, an upgrade to Android 13 is already available for download, so make sure to check for an update if you’re considering the deal.
Only the black version of the phone seems to be part of the sale right now, but the Galaxy A53 5G is also available in blue, peach, and white.
You can also pay for the phone in advance, so there’s no need to remain with Verizon for three years. Of course, you are required to add a new line or upgrade an existing one if you’re already a Verizon customer. Keep in mind that you might have to pay an upgrade fee of $40.
On the inside, Samsung’s mid-ranger packs a rather disappointing Exynos 1280 processor, paired with 4/6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB of storage. Walmart is selling the 6/128GB model, so not the cheapest one, but not the most expensive one either.
