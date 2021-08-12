Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G detailed in full ahead of release

Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G detailed in full ahead of release0
That’s why Samsung is working on an upgraded version called the Galaxy A52S 5G which has now been detailed in full ahead of its release later this month.
The Galaxy A52S 5G uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G
The most important change Samsung is making on the upcoming Galaxy A52S 5G can be found under the hood. Specifically, the current Snapdragon 750G is being replaced with the faster Snapdragon 778G chipset.
The rest of the Galaxy A52S 5G remains unchanged versus the current model. That means you’ll have access to a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.
As a reminder, the original Galaxy A52 was fitted with a 64-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter, and dedicated macro and bokeh sensors that each boast a 5-megapixel resolution and f/2.4 aperture. What about the selfie camera? Well, Samsung is using a 32-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens and capable of recording 4K videos like the rear camera.
The Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G should hit shelves in late August with a price tag of €449 in Europe, making it one of the best budget 5G phones on the market. It’s expected to launch in four colors: black, blue, green, and purple.