Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G detailed in full ahead of release

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G detailed in full ahead of release
The affordable Galaxy A52 5G is on track to become one of the best-selling smartphones this year, but there’s no denying that it faces some tough competition heading into the second half of 2021.

That’s why Samsung is working on an upgraded version called the Galaxy A52S 5G which has now been detailed in full ahead of its release later this month.

The Galaxy A52S 5G uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G


The most important change Samsung is making on the upcoming Galaxy A52S 5G can be found under the hood. Specifically, the current Snapdragon 750G is being replaced with the faster Snapdragon 778G chipset.

European units will ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard, however a variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available in other regions. Samsung is throwing in microSD card support too.

The rest of the Galaxy A52S 5G remains unchanged versus the current model. That means you’ll have access to a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Turning the device over reveals a familiar design, centered around the rectangular camera module in the top-left corner. It houses four sensors, which haven’t received any upgrades, and the usual LED flash.

As a reminder, the original Galaxy A52 was fitted with a 64-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter, and dedicated macro and bokeh sensors that each boast a 5-megapixel resolution and f/2.4 aperture. What about the selfie camera? Well, Samsung is using a 32-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens and capable of recording 4K videos like the rear camera.

Other noteworthy Galaxy A52S 5G features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, dual-SIM support, Android 11 with One UI 3.1, and an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

The Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G should hit shelves in late August with a price tag of €449 in Europe, making it one of the best budget 5G phones on the market. It’s expected to launch in four colors: black, blue, green, and purple.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Another iPhone 13 report tips bigger batteries, same prices, more efficient A15 Bionic
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Another iPhone 13 report tips bigger batteries, same prices, more efficient A15 Bionic
Verizon offers subscribers up to one year of AMC+ streaming for free
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon offers subscribers up to one year of AMC+ streaming for free
Microsoft’s Outlook for Android and iOS will no longer sync with Facebook calendar
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Microsoft’s Outlook for Android and iOS will no longer sync with Facebook calendar
Google’s new YouTube Music, Google Maps for Wear OS won’t come to older smartwatches
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google’s new YouTube Music, Google Maps for Wear OS won’t come to older smartwatches
Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera: All you need to know
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera: All you need to know
New Google Pay and Messages apps coming to current Wear OS smartwatches
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
New Google Pay and Messages apps coming to current Wear OS smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless