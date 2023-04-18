Samsung Galaxy A24 leaked renders leave nothing to the imagination, price revealed too
The Galaxy A24 is no longer just a rumor, but a very palpable product that will be officially introduced very soon. We’ve already reported about the phone a couple of times in the past, but we now have new information about the upcoming device, as well as new pictures to share with our audience.
The folks at WinFuture have just published a dozen Galaxy A24 pictures that leave little to the imagination. The images also reveal that the phone will be available in at least three different colors: Black, Silver, and Lime.
On the inside, the phone packs a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with just 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory (expandable via microSD). One of the phone’s strong points is certainly the triple camera setup that consists of 50MP + 5MP + 2MP sensors.
Samsung Galaxy A24 is expected to be launched in the Middle East initially, but it’s likely to be introduced in other countries soon afterward. Price-wise, the Galaxy A24 will be available for just under €200, which seems like the right amount.
The folks at WinFuture have just published a dozen Galaxy A24 pictures that leave little to the imagination. The images also reveal that the phone will be available in at least three different colors: Black, Silver, and Lime.
As far as specs go, it’s worth mentioning that this isn’t another of Samsung’s cheap 5G smartphones. The Galaxy A24 is limited to LTE, but the rest of its specs are quite alright for the price. As per our previous reports, the Galaxy A24 boasts a stunning 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a teardrop notch that houses a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies.
On the inside, the phone packs a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with just 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory (expandable via microSD). One of the phone’s strong points is certainly the triple camera setup that consists of 50MP + 5MP + 2MP sensors.
Also, the Galaxy A24 will be powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery and it will feature both NFC (Near Field Communication) and dual-SIM support. The only downside seems to be the fact that the Galaxy A24 will ship with Android 12 at launch, although we ca safely assume that this will receive an Android 13 update at some point in the future.
Samsung Galaxy A24 is expected to be launched in the Middle East initially, but it’s likely to be introduced in other countries soon afterward. Price-wise, the Galaxy A24 will be available for just under €200, which seems like the right amount.
Things that are NOT allowed: