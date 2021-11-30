Notification Center

Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A22 sequel to feature improved camera, 5G support

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung Galaxy A22 sequel to feature improved camera, 5G support
Samsung plans to launch yet another mid-range smartphone with premium features. The sequel to the popular Galaxy A22 is in the works and we already know it will be a step up from the current model, at least when it comes to camera.

According to a new report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy A23 will pack bigger 50-megapixel camera, as opposed to the 48-megapixel camera inside the Galaxy A22. If the upcoming phone retains many of specs of the A22, we might be looking at a quad-camera setup, two versions – 4G and 5G, as well as a generous 5,000 mAh battery.

For the moment, this is all the info we have about the Galaxy A23, but we can safely assume it will be a better version of the A22, a quite popular Android smartphone among customers. There’s little chance that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy A23 this year, but come 2022, we might be seeing this one making its debut at either CES 2022 or MWC 2022.

Samsung has been pouring out quite a few Galaxy A series phones since the beginning of the year, and there’s no sign that the wave of mid-range device will slow down in 2022. Although the biggest portion of its revenue comes from flagships, it’s nice to know that Samsung invests in the mid-tier segment too.

