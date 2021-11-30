Samsung Galaxy A22 sequel to feature improved camera, 5G support

Samsung Galaxy A22 sequel to feature improved camera, 5G support0
According to a new report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy A23 will pack bigger 50-megapixel camera, as opposed to the 48-megapixel camera inside the Galaxy A22. If the upcoming phone retains many of specs of the A22, we might be looking at a quad-camera setup, two versions – 4G and 5G, as well as a generous 5,000 mAh battery.
Samsung has been pouring out quite a few Galaxy A series phones since the beginning of the year, and there’s no sign that the wave of mid-range device will slow down in 2022. Although the biggest portion of its revenue comes from flagships, it’s nice to know that Samsung invests in the mid-tier segment too.