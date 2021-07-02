Samsung's non-5G Galaxy A22 finally gets released

One month ago, Samsung launched its most affordable 5G smartphone
, the Galaxy A22
. However, we did expect the South Korean giant to introduce a non-5G version of the cheap A series phone along with the 5G
model, but that didn't happen last month.
Today, Samsung
announced the Galaxy A22 4G is now available for purchase in India
for INR 18,499 (about $250). This isn't just a non-5G version of the Galaxy A22, but rather a downgraded model that's $50 cheaper.
For starters, the Galaxy A22 4G comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display, whereas the 5G model sports a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display. Obviously, the phones use different chipsets, but both are made by MediaTek. The Galaxy A22 4G is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80
processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.
When it comes to the camera, the Galaxy A22 4G features a quad-camera setup (48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP), a step up from the 5G variant that has a triple camera (48MP+5MP+2MP).
The good news is the Galaxy A22 4G has retained the massive 5,000 mAh battery that powers the 5G model too, so that's something. It remains to be seen whether or not Samsung will bring the Galaxy A22 4G to other countries, but if it does, it will certainly cost less than $280, the price of the 5G model.