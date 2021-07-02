$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Android

Samsung's non-5G Galaxy A22 finally gets released

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung's non-5G Galaxy A22 finally gets released
One month ago, Samsung launched its most affordable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A22. However, we did expect the South Korean giant to introduce a non-5G version of the cheap A series phone along with the 5G model, but that didn't happen last month.

Today, Samsung announced the Galaxy A22 4G is now available for purchase in India for INR 18,499 (about $250). This isn't just a non-5G version of the Galaxy A22, but rather a downgraded model that's $50 cheaper.

For starters, the Galaxy A22 4G comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display, whereas the 5G model sports a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display. Obviously, the phones use different chipsets, but both are made by MediaTek. The Galaxy A22 4G is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

When it comes to the camera, the Galaxy A22 4G features a quad-camera setup (48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP), a step up from the 5G variant that has a triple camera (48MP+5MP+2MP).

The good news is the Galaxy A22 4G has retained the massive 5,000 mAh battery that powers the 5G model too, so that's something. It remains to be seen whether or not Samsung will bring the Galaxy A22 4G to other countries, but if it does, it will certainly cost less than $280, the price of the 5G model.

Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

Related phones

Galaxy A22
Samsung Galaxy A22 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio G80 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
Instagram is getting an Exclusive Stories feature
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Instagram is getting an Exclusive Stories feature
Twitter shows off a trio of design concepts that might be added to the app some day
by Alan Friedman,  0
Twitter shows off a trio of design concepts that might be added to the app some day
Details of new upper mid-range Samsung chip emerge
by Anam Hamid,  0
Details of new upper mid-range Samsung chip emerge
The 'old' Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in an all-new color in the US
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The 'old' Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available in an all-new color in the US
Samsung to sell business that made a specific iPhone component
by Alan Friedman,  1
Samsung to sell business that made a specific iPhone component
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless