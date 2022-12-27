One year later, Samsung Galaxy A01 and A02s receive Android 12 in the US
The Galaxy A01 and A02s are relatively cheap smartphones, but that doesn’t mean they don’t get the same level of support that most of Samsung’s devices receive. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened with these two affordable phones, as Samsung failed to deliver Android 12 update to either of the two until recently.
Although they’ve been released on the market one year apart from each other, they have one thing in common: both shipped with Android 10 on board. They received their Android 11 updates, but neither got upgraded to Android 12, even though many other Samsung entry-level phones are already getting Android 13.
That said, if you’re running the Galaxy A01 as your daily driver, the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 Core update is available in the US for the carrier-locked version from Xfinity Mobile, SamMobile (1, 2) reports. The update comes with the September 2022 security patch, which is a bit older than we expected.
On the other hand, the unlocked Galaxy A02s units in the US are getting the same Android 12 update, but with a newer November 2022 security patch. In case you’re wondering, the update carries firmware version A025U1UEU1CVK6.
As mentioned earlier, these phones aren’t eligible for a third Android OS upgrade, so you’ll probably want to consider switching to a newer device if you’re not content with running Android 12 on your Galaxy A01/Galaxy A02s.
The South Korean company has done a great job rolling out Android 13 updates to many of its smartphones launched in the US, but there are still devices that have yet to receive the upgrade and the Galaxy A01 and A02s are on that list even now.
Not that we expected these two phones to be updated to Android 13 since Samsung has already confirmed these will only get two major Android OS updates, but it would have been nice to roll out Android 12 one year earlier.
