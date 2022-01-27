Notification Center

Samsung

Samsung could be working to make software updates in Europe even faster

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
Samsung could be working to make software updates in Europe even faster
Android software updates have always been a bit of a meme. While Google is super-quick to push out new Android builds to its own Pixel phones, its partners — the likes of Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, and LG — are slower to adopt them. This is because said companies have their own modification of Android working on their own specific hardware (multiple, multiple variants of phones, to be exact) connected to a ton of different carriers in different countries with different regulations.

Over the past couple of years, Samsung has made a very obvious effort to speed up its update process and it's very much appreciated. Meanwhile, Microsoft keeps the meme alive — it recently updated the OG Surface Duo to Android 11. Yes, you read that right — not Android 12.

Back to Samsung, though, the company may get even faster with updates in Europe over the following year. Apparently, Sammy has stopped using CSCs (Country-Specific Codes) for the software builds of its latest phones, effectively reducing the amounts of update builds it needs to make for a single phone by the dozens.

New Galaxy phones sold in Europe (Galaxy S22, A13, A33, and A53) will now come with a consolidated EUX code instead of CSC, which should theoretically make it much, much easier for Samsung to build and push updates to different corners of the continent.

You may have seen the effects of region-dependant updates before — we hear that "some countries have started getting an update", but we've no idea when it's going to reach... well "Us"! Or a beta program that's only limited to a few countries — a few others may or may not join in later, but again, it's a spin of the wheel of fortune.

Presumably, now that Samsung is moving to more unified update builds, this should speed up the process significantly. Or, at least, that's what the hope is based on. 
