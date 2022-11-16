Get a hugely discounted Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4, and more before Samsung's early Black Friday stocks run out
If you go on Samsung's official US website right now, you won't see a lot of Black Friday references or early holiday deals explicitly advertised with that label. That obviously makes perfect sense given that the year's biggest shopping day is technically still more than a week away, but if you hurry, you can take part in an extensive Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale by clicking on our special links below.
As the name suggests, this huge sale on basically all of the best Samsung phones, tablets, and Galaxy Buds available today includes massive discounts that will eventually be accessible to anyone before November 25. That's right, you're not just looking at early Black Friday 2022 promotions, but actual Black Friday prices, discounts, and savings.
These are your killer Black Friday Galaxy S22 series and S21 FE deals
For the time being, however, the only way to maximize your savings on the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 4 or S22 Ultra, for instance, is from here, and you can never really know when such hotly requested products will go out of stock, especially at record low prices. In fact, Samsung says the deals are good "while supplies last", so they could well go away before... opening to everyone.
Bottom line, it might not be a good idea to wait for these "Early Access" deals to go public when you can strike while the iron is hot and avoid missing out on your chance to get an exquisite Christmas gift for a special someone or even yourself at a potentially unbeatable price.
As always, a lot of conditions apply to what are undoubtedly the top Black Friday Galaxy deals available at the time of this writing, starting with trade-ins of very specific products for shoppers who want to keep their holiday spending to an absolute minimum.
The Z Fold 4 and Z Flip are cheaper than ever
The Galaxy S22 Ultra giant, for instance, can be yours at a measly 375 bucks only if you're willing to give up a Galaxy S21 Ultra in "good" condition, while the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max can... actually make the S22 Ultra even cheaper.
The same obviously goes for the other two members of the Galaxy S22 family as well, with the maximum advertised trade-in values of $400 and $500 going even higher if you have an iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 12 Pro Max, or Galaxy Z Fold 3 to trade in.
Alternatively, you can even get rid of a cracked device and save big on the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, as well as the S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 4, or Z Fold 4.
To be perfectly clear, it's either one or the other, and a cracked device trade-in will of course not get you the highest available discounts on any of the aforementioned high-end phones.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also eligible for a cool $300 "guaranteed" trade-in credit with any Galaxy device in "any" condition... or you can skip the trade-in process altogether and save a whopping 450 bucks on your storage variant of choice sans jumping through any hoops whatsoever.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4, meanwhile, can be yours for as little as $659.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and no trade-in in an AT&T-specific variant or $859.99 unlocked.
Black Friday is not only for phones - the Tab S8 family and the Buds 2 Pro are also deeply discounted
Then you have the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra high-enders, which are almost ridiculously affordable with the right trade-in. Incredibly enough, Samsung is offering identical credits towards a Tab S8 series purchase right now for trade-ins of certain devices in both good and not-so-good condition.
A cracked Galaxy Tab S7, for instance, can save you a substantial 450 bucks on the latest and greatest Android-based Samsung tablets... in addition to some already pretty hefty instant discounts requiring no effort whatsoever on your part.
Finally, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are... not particularly affordable, although you can get up to 75 bucks off their $229.99 list price by trading in or recycling a new or old audio device, as well as a complimentary wireless charger normally worth a cool $60.
