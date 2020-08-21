Users complain about Samsung's earables overheating, beeping with exposure to direct sunlight

Anecdotal reports from users of Samsung's wireless Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds+, and the new Galaxy Buds Live indicate that the earables all have a history of heating up and beeping once exposed to direct sunlight. The beeping should be considered a warning that the device is overheating and occurs when the outside temperature is in the range of 90-degrees to 100-degrees Fahrenheit.





On Reddit , one Galaxy Buds user said, "Well I bought the new Galaxy Buds and for the meantime I've been using them. Everytime I use them, after a while (around an hour of straight use) they started to heat up and feel warm. Does anyone else experience it? And do you know if it's normal for headphones like them or not?" Another consumer wrote the following on the Galaxy Community forum about his Galaxy Buds+, "The problem is that you can't use them in direct sunlight. If I use them on a cloudy day or out of direct sunlight, they work fine with no issues. However, if I use them on a bright sunny day and the sun is shining on one of the buds, it will start beeping every 5 to 10 seconds until you (sic) point it away from the sun, which effectively renders them useless. I have experimented with this by pointing each bud at the sun while in my ear and only the bud in direct sunlight starts to beep. If I block the sun out they do not beep. Other Bluetooth headsets do not beep when subjected to the same conditions. I suspect Samsung will deny any knowledge of this issue as they usually do, but I am convinced that this is the root cause of the issue many people are reporting."





The beeping surely gets the attention of those wearing the wireless earbuds , and once the buds cool down, the beeping stops. If you live in a market where the temperature is always very high, the constant beeping is going to be a major issue preventing you from using the accessory properly.



