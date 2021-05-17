Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Samsung plans on revealing these foldable screens this week

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 17, 2021, 1:08 PM
Samsung plans on revealing these foldable screens this week
Samsung announced today that it plans on showing off some new foldable displays during Display Week's 2021 show that will take place online starting today. The event is put together by the World Information Display Society (SID) and will run (again, online) through the end of the work week (Friday). The company will be presenting at the virtual show using the theme "Better life thru Samsung OLED."

Among the displays that Samsung will show off will be the S-Folder which can be folded twice. When completely unfolded, the display reveals a tablet-sized 7.2-inch screen that when folded twice, becomes the size of a current-generation smartphone. On the left side of the S-Folder is an area where the camera array will be hosted and the device can be gripped by a user.

Another display that will be seen at the show is a 17-inch folder that sports a 4:3 aspect ratio, and when full opened it becomes a 17-inch computer monitor. When folded up, it becomes a tablet-sized screen that is portable.

Samsung's Slider is apparently similar to LG's DOA rollable design that allows the screen to grow larger by rolling it in landscape mode. This display starts out looking like a typical smartphone screen, but continues expanding on the right side until there is room for large screen videos and other content, and is big enough to support multitasking.

The manufacturer also will display its Under Panel Camera (UPC) as a way to "minimize the bezel and maximize the screen" on a laptop. The UPC will be placed under the panel on existing IT devices.

Samsung Display will post videos related to its Display Week presentation on its YouTube channel.

Hot phones

