2023 and onwards Samsung tablets, 2024 iPad may feature more vibrant OLED panels

The Elec . Samsung has started work on higher-quality OLED panels that may find their way to the company's future tablets and laptops, as well as Apple iPads per South Korean outlet





The display arm of the South Korean company currently supplies OLED units with a single-stack structure and the new iteration that the company is now working on has a two-stack tandem structure and this will seemingly help increase the brightness twofold and extend the lifespan fourfold.





Apple had purportedly asked for panels with a two-stack tandem structure for a 10.86-inch OLED iPad model last year, but work on it was halted during the third quarter as the size of the order wasn't big enough to justify the increased spending at that time. The reasoning behind the need for the new tech is that people keep their iPads for longer.





The new OLED panel is being called the T series and it is likely that Samsung will first use it itself, perhaps in 2023, for the Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Book.





The company is apparently hoping that Apple will get the tech for the first OLED iPad, which is expected to arrive in 2024. Later on, perhaps in 2025 or sometime after that, we may see Apple employ it in MacBooks and iMacs as well.





Samsung will likely not be the only supplier for the first OLED iPad. Rival LG already makes panels with a two-stack structure, but for automobiles, and earlier this year it was reported that Chinese company BOE, which was approved as a display supplier for the iPhone 13 last year, was preparing one of its factories for manufacturing OLED screens for tablets and computers

Apple was previously expected to release an OLED iPad Air this year, but later reports said that the cheaper iPads would stick with LCD panels because of performance and cost concerns.





The fifth-generation iPad Air will probably be revealed at the March 8 Peek Performance event and is rumored to offer the A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP ultra-wide front camera, and 5G connectivity.