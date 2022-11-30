Last call for Samsung's ridiculously-good Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 4 deals, save on Tab S8 and Watch 5 too
It’s now been weeks since Samsung kicked off its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Like any good thing, this one must come to an end as well. While some deals on older devices have come and gone, the company’s biggest sellers are still available at generous discounts. However, you do need to hurry, as all of the Samsung Cyber Week deals will expire in the first days of December.
As for the brand’s foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, these are seeing even better slashes in their price of up to $450 off their regular price. The best deal is definitely the one for the 512GB of storage Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can also receive up to $1,000 of trade-in credit for the Z Fold 4 and up to $600 for the Z Flip 4. These deals will also last till December 2. This year both of these foldable devices feature the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 processor, and much improved camera systems compared to their predecessors.
But it’s not only phones that see big drops in price at Samsung’s online store. The brand’s Galaxy Tab S8 series are also seeing discounts of major proportions. You can get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+ with up to a $300 discount, no trade-in required. Of course, you can still trade-in your old device and slash the prices of these beauties even more. Deals will expire after December 4. The Galaxy Tab S8 series supports S-Pen and features the snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.
Last but not least are the deals for Samsung’s impressive smartwatch lineup. The best deal is for the special Golf Editions of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Grab them at $100 off their regular price without a trade-in, and up to $340 off with one. With these deals on Golf Edition smartwatches you also receive a lifetime membership for the Smart Caddie golfing app as a gift. How cool is that?
