Last call for Samsung's ridiculously-good Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 4 deals, save on Tab S8 and Watch 5 too

The pocketable Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also seeing a major discount of $200. Increase it by up to $600 if you trade-in your old device.

This beast of a phone is now $450 off at Samsung's store for a limited time. Slash the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 by up to $1,000 more with a trade-in.

Save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Samsung The premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is now $300 off for its 512GB of storage version at Samsung's store. Offer includes an S-Pen. Discounts on expensive variants are also available for a limited time. Trade-in to decrease the price even more. $300 off (21%) $1099 99 $1399 99 Buy at Samsung Save $130 on the Galaxy Tab S8+ at Samsung. The more affordable, yet still very powerful Tab S8 Plus, is also seeing discounts of up to $130 at Samsung's store. Snatch this deal while it lasts! $130 off (13%) $849 99 $979 99 Buy at Samsung

But it’s not only phones that see big drops in price at Samsung’s online store. The brand’s Galaxy Tab S8 series are also seeing discounts of major proportions. You can get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+ with up to a $300 discount, no trade-in required. Of course, you can still trade-in your old device and slash the prices of these beauties even more. Deals will expire after December 4. The Galaxy Tab S8 series supports S-Pen and features the snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.