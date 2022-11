Last call for Samsung's ridiculously-good Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 4 deals, save on Tab S8 and Watch 5 too

Save $225 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra at Samsung Samsung's very high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra is seeing the biggest discounts of its series. Get it with a $225 slash in price now. Trade-in credit for this device currently goes up to $600, making it a hell of a bargain! $225 off (19%) $974 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Save $150 on the Galaxy S22+ at Samsung The bigger, Galaxy S22 Plus, is having an even better discount of $150 at Samsung's store. The credit you receive if you trade-in is also higher at up to $500. $150 off (15%) $849 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Save $75 on the Galaxy S22 at Samsung The compact Galaxy S22 is seeing a $75 discount at Samsung's store for a limited time. Get up to $400 of credit if you trade-in your old device now. $75 off (9%) $724 99 $799 99 Buy at Samsung Save $100 on the Galaxy S21 FE at Samsung This affordable and very underrated device is of even better value with its current $100 discounts at Samsung. Save up to $350 more on the S21 FE if you trade-in your old phone. $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung



As for the brand’s foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, these are seeing even better slashes in their price of up to $450 off their regular price. The best deal is definitely the one for the 512GB of storage

Save $450 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Samsung This beast of a phone is now $450 off at Samsung's store for a limited time. Slash the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 by up to $1,000 more with a trade-in. $450 off (23%) $1469 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung Save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Samsung The pocketable Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also seeing a major discount of $200. Increase it by up to $600 if you trade-in your old device. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung

But it’s not only phones that see big drops in price at Samsung’s online store. The brand’s Galaxy Tab S8 series are also seeing discounts of major proportions. You can get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+ with up to a $300 discount, no trade-in required. Of course, you can still trade-in your old device and slash the prices of these beauties even more. Deals will expire after December 4. The Galaxy Tab S8 series supports S-Pen and features the snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Samsung The premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is now $300 off for its 512GB of storage version at Samsung's store. Offer includes an S-Pen. Discounts on expensive variants are also available for a limited time. Trade-in to decrease the price even more. $300 off (21%) $1099 99 $1399 99 Buy at Samsung Save $130 on the Galaxy Tab S8+ at Samsung. The more affordable, yet still very powerful Tab S8 Plus, is also seeing discounts of up to $130 at Samsung's store. Snatch this deal while it lasts! $130 off (13%) $849 99 $979 99 Buy at Samsung But it’s not only phones that see big drops in price at Samsung’s online store. The brand’s Galaxy Tab S8 series are also seeing discounts of major proportions. You can get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+ with up to a $300 discount, no trade-in required. Of course, you can still trade-in your old device and slash the prices of these beauties even more. Deals will expire after December 4. The Galaxy Tab S8 series supports S-Pen and features the snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Last but not least are the deals for Samsung’s impressive smartwatch lineup. The best deal is for the special Golf Editions of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Save $100 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition at Samsung The very special Golf Edition of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is seeing a $100 discount for a limited time. Grab it and increase your savings by up to $240 if you trade-in an eligible device. You also get a free lifetime membership for the Smart Caddie golfing app. $100 off (20%) Gift $399 99 $499 99 Buy at Samsung Save $100 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition at Samsung The Golf Edition of Samsung's regular Galaxy Watch 5 is also having a $100 discount. Increase your savings by up to $240 if you trade-in an eligible device. A free lifetime membership in the Smart Caddie app is once again included. $100 off (30%) Gift $229 99 $329 99 Buy at Samsung Last but not least are the deals for Samsung’s impressive smartwatch lineup. The best deal is for the special Golf Editions of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro . Grab them at $100 off their regular price without a trade-in, and up to $340 off with one. With these deals on Golf Edition smartwatches you also receive a lifetime membership for the Smart Caddie golfing app as a gift. How cool is that? As for the brand’s foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, these are seeing even better slashes in their price of up to $450 off their regular price. The best deal is definitely the one for the 512GB of storage Galaxy Z Fold 4 . You can also receive up to $1,000 of trade-in credit for the Z Fold 4 and up to $600 for the Z Flip 4. These deals will also last till December 2. This year both of these foldable devices feature the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 processor, and much improved camera systems compared to their predecessors.

It’s now been weeks since Samsung kicked off its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Like any good thing, this one must come to an end as well. While some deals on older devices have come and gone, the company’s biggest sellers are still available at generous discounts. However, you do need to hurry, as all of the Samsung Cyber Week deals will expire in the first days of December.For example, Samsung ’s offers on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will be gone after tomorrow, December 1. Time is running out! Currently, you can get these devices with nice discounts of up to $225, and amazing enhanced trade-in credits. All of the Galaxy S22 phones are powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and feature incredible 120Hz AMOLED displays. The more budget-friendly Galaxy S21 FE is now even more affordable too, having a discount of $100. This phone features a Snapdragon 888 chip and an excellent high refresh rate screen.