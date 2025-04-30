Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung confirms it's eyeing production changes to dodge US tariff hit

By
Samsung
Dealing with international trade rules can get complicated, and it looks like Samsung is actively figuring out its next steps following the recent introduction of new US tariffs. During its Q1 2025 earnings call today, the company confirmed it's seriously considering moving some of its production lines to lessen the financial hit from these tariffs. It makes sense when you think about it, because Samsung builds products in various countries, making it quite exposed to these kinds of policy changes.

A potential move from Vietnam to India


So, what's the plan? Samsung mentioned during the call that shifting manufacturing locations for certain products, particularly its smartphones bound for the US, is on the table. Many of Samsung's US-bound phones currently come from Vietnam. However, the issue is that Vietnam got hit with a significant 46% tariff rate.

The initial rumors suggested that Samsung might move production for those specific units over to India, where the tariff rate is considerably lower at 26%. Of course, this isn't set in stone. The new tariffs are actually paused for 90 days (though a basic 10% global tariff still applies) to give governments a chance to negotiate trade deals with the US.

Here's a quick rundown of the key tariff rates involved:

  • Vietnam: 46%
  • India: 26%
  • Baseline Global Tariff: 10% (active during the pause)


Even with the pause, there's still a cloud of uncertainty hanging over things, which is never great for planning. However, it seems Samsung is keeping a close watch on the situation and will make moves as necessary.

This potential production shuffle isn't just about the mobile side of things. Samsung's divisions responsible for TVs, monitors, and home appliances are also looking into relocating some manufacturing to sidestep the tariff impact. They're also focusing on selling more premium products.

At the same time, the mobile team is pushing flagship sales to keep profits healthy. This strategy isn't unique to Samsung; other tech giants like Apple have also been diversifying their manufacturing locations for years to manage risks related to global trade and supply chains.

It seems that this strategy will be the larger trend in the tech world for companies that sell their products in the U.S., and it really highlights how tricky it will become to balance keeping costs down and dealing with unpredictable trade rules. Whether this leads to delays or changes in the prices we pay for Samsung smartphones down the road is something we'll just have to wait and see.
Johanna Romero
