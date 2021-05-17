Samsung makes it easy to manage cryptocurrencies on Galaxy devices

Even though its high volatility might prevent many from purchasing it, cryptocurrency remains a great investment for those looking for short-term profit. HTC was one of the first companies to design a smartphone specifically aimed at blockchain users, the Exodus 1
.
Unfortunately, the phone wasn't a success possibly due to its high price ($700) and limited audiences. Even though HTC released a much cheaper (and more powerful) follow-up, the Exodus 1S
, which was priced to sell for around $250, these “blockchain” phones that made it easier to manage cryptocurrencies never became popular among customers.Samsung recently announced
that it's now allowing blockchain users to manage and trade virtual assets like cryptocurrencies from third-party wallets on Samsung Galaxy phones. Thanks to the latest update, blockchain users will be able to access and process cryptocurrency transactions via the Samsung Blockchain Wallet available on most Galaxy smartphones.
Apart from the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, Galaxy smartphones will now be able to connect to various hardware wallets, such as the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X. It's also important to add the Samsung Blockchain Wallet will feature a dedicated newsfeed in the app that will keep users up to date with the latest trends in cryptocurrency.Samsung
Blockchain Wallet was originally introduced with the company's 2019 flagship, the Galaxy S10
, and now supports many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC tokens, Tron, and TRC tokens. As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Blockchain Wallet also lets Galaxy users browse other apps that use blockchain technology to enable cryptocurrency transactions.
