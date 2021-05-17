Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Samsung Android Apps

Samsung makes it easy to manage cryptocurrencies on Galaxy devices

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 17, 2021, 4:08 AM
Samsung makes it easy to manage cryptocurrencies on Galaxy devices
Even though its high volatility might prevent many from purchasing it, cryptocurrency remains a great investment for those looking for short-term profit. HTC was one of the first companies to design a smartphone specifically aimed at blockchain users, the Exodus 1.

Unfortunately, the phone wasn't a success possibly due to its high price ($700) and limited audiences. Even though HTC released a much cheaper (and more powerful) follow-up, the Exodus 1S, which was priced to sell for around $250, these “blockchain” phones that made it easier to manage cryptocurrencies never became popular among customers.

Samsung recently announced that it's now allowing blockchain users to manage and trade virtual assets like cryptocurrencies from third-party wallets on Samsung Galaxy phones. Thanks to the latest update, blockchain users will be able to access and process cryptocurrency transactions via the Samsung Blockchain Wallet available on most Galaxy smartphones.

Apart from the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, Galaxy smartphones will now be able to connect to various hardware wallets, such as the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X. It's also important to add the Samsung Blockchain Wallet will feature a dedicated newsfeed in the app that will keep users up to date with the latest trends in cryptocurrency.

Samsung Blockchain Wallet was originally introduced with the company's 2019 flagship, the Galaxy S10, and now supports many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC tokens, Tron, and TRC tokens. As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Blockchain Wallet also lets Galaxy users browse other apps that use blockchain technology to enable cryptocurrency transactions.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Android 12 update beta release date and new features
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Android 12 update beta release date and new features
Google Phone app gets the long overdue Caller ID feature
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Phone app gets the long overdue Caller ID feature
Here's what OnePlus' next budget 5G phone could be called
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Here's what OnePlus' next budget 5G phone could be called
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra deals and prices
by Daniel Petrov,  19
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra deals and prices
Does my iPhone support AirTags?
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Does my iPhone support AirTags?
Sony's next mid-range phone could be the Xperia Ace II
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Sony's next mid-range phone could be the Xperia Ace II

Featured stories

Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the 4K HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Samsung may have settled on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE name for its future mid-range 5G tablet
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless