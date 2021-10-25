Samsung authorizes Best Buy to provide in-store repairs for Galaxy S and Note series

Samsung announced
it has partnered with Best Buy to offer customers the option to have their Galaxy devices repaired at over 100 of the retailers stores across the United States. Starting October 26, in-person support is available to all Samsung
customers at any of the authorized Best Buy store.
To benefit from the new service, Galaxy owners must first schedule an appointment with Best Buy’s team of Geek Squad Agents, the only ones certified and trained to repair Samsung Galaxy smartphones.
Samsung also announced that its care service at Best Buy locations will offer front and back screen replacements, battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and other in- and out-of-warranty support service for Galaxy S series and Galaxy Notes series devices. Those who own any of Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldable phones
should be able to benefit from the same care service starting early November.
In order to find a Best Buy store authorized to perform in-store repairs, customers must check out the store locator on Samsung’s website
. To schedule an appointment, you’ll have to visit another Samsung website
, but first make sure that your Galaxy smartphone is eligible for this kind of service
.