Y2K strikes back? Users report an interesting glitch in Samsung's One UI 3.0
As the folks over at GalaxyClub reported, a minor software issue in which the battery and charging statistics appear blank since the turn of the year. The glitch seems to affect a number of Samsung devices running Android 11 and One UI 3.0, including the flagship Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 family.
Unfortunately, many users are reporting that the menu appears blank. Only the basic data on how long your phone will last before it needs another top-up appears, with extra information like average usage patterns appearing completely (and conspicuously) blank.
It’s not currently known exactly what causes or triggers the issue. Samsung has yet to officially acknowledge the issue, but it isn’t a major bug, thankfully. Hopefully, the tech giant will release a software update to address the problem soon.
Do you have a device running One UI 3.0, and if so, have you seen the bug appear?