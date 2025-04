Samsung’s next big thing likely won’t be a hit

Ballie is quite adorable, I’ll give it that. | Video credit — Samsung

Extended Reality

It isn’t just Samsung that has taken an interest in smart home robots. Ever since current AI models have exploded in popularity so has the potential for robots straight out of science fiction. It’ll take some time getting there but Apple is also working on an iPad robot and plans to make AI-powered humanoid robots in the future.Robotics isn’t the only industry of the future that major companies like Samsung and Apple are taking an interest in. Both of them as well as Meta are convinced that XR () is the future of computing. Alongside the aforementioned Project Moohan by Samsung, Apple and Meta are also working on a pair of true AI-powered AR smart glasses.In fact Apple CEO Tim Cook is obsessed with beating Meta to the market with an industry-leading product.