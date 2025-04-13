Samsung’s next big thing likely won’t be a hit
Samsung recently announced that it will be entering the emerging industry of smart home robots with Gemini-powered Ballie. While the concept is cool, industry insider Mark Gurman points out in his newsletter Power On that the device will likely not be a hit, mostly because Samsung still hasn’t revealed the price.
Ballie is a small robot that can do everything your smart home assistants like Alexa and Google can and more. Samsung is once again partnering with Google — like it has done for Project Moohan — to power Ballie with the latter’s flagship AI model Gemini.
This will allow Ballie to intelligently patrol the home to understand what is happening and send you alerts accordingly. It can also control the lights around your house and feed your pets: likely via a smart food dispenser. Lastly Ballie comes equipped with a projector for you to use for entertainment or work purposes.
However, as Samsung still hasn’t revealed how much Ballie will cost, it is very likely that the company’s first smart home robot will be quite expensive. First generation products are often pricier and if Ballie is the same then it may not sell that well. I doubt many people desperately want a rolling projector that costs them a pretty penny.
But the important thing is that Samsung and Google are getting a foot in the door of an industry that seems to be ready to burst.
Ballie is quite adorable, I’ll give it that. | Video credit — Samsung
It isn’t just Samsung that has taken an interest in smart home robots. Ever since current AI models have exploded in popularity so has the potential for robots straight out of science fiction. It’ll take some time getting there but Apple is also working on an iPad robot and plans to make AI-powered humanoid robots in the future.
Robotics isn’t the only industry of the future that major companies like Samsung and Apple are taking an interest in. Both of them as well as Meta are convinced that XR (Extended Reality) is the future of computing. Alongside the aforementioned Project Moohan by Samsung, Apple and Meta are also working on a pair of true AI-powered AR smart glasses.
In fact Apple CEO Tim Cook is obsessed with beating Meta to the market with an industry-leading product.
