Google and Samsung unveil Android XR and Project Moohan XR headset, challenging Apple's Vision Pro

Additionally, both mobile and tablet Android apps available on Google Play will work on Android XR out of the box. However, there are more apps and games that will be developed for XR which we should start seeing next year.









Project Moohan: Samsung's first Android XR headset

Samsung is spearheading the hardware charge with "Project Moohan," the first headset designed for Android XR. The name "Moohan," meaning "infinity" in Korean, reflects Samsung's ambition to deliver an infinite amount of immersive experiences. The device is said by the company to offer a groundbreaking XR experience, allowing users to seamlessly transition between virtual environments and the real world.





In their blog post, Samsung states this headset will be equipped with cutting-edge displays, passthrough capabilities, and natural multimodal input. Additionally, Project Moohan will serve as a spatial canvas for users to explore the world through Google Maps, enjoy sports on YouTube, or plan trips with the help of Gemini. All of this they say will be packaged in a lightweight and ergonomically optimized design for maximum comfort. This device is slated for a 2025 release.





Google will also begin testing a prototype of immersive XR glasses soon in real-world scenarios. The company did not share details on what their own glasses would look like or when they would launch. However, the company did say that they would like there to be many choices for comfortable and stylish XR glasses that all Android users could acquire.





While Android XR is still in its early stages, Google envisions a future where XR devices are seamlessly integrated into our everyday lives. Android XR is a significant step toward that goal.




