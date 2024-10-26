Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple Processors
Intel headquarters exterior
As smartphone manufacturers continue to insist upon slimmer phones which are still faster than their predecessors the importance of chipset thickness becomes paramount. Which is why it’s not surprising that reports from inside the industry allege that both Apple and Samsung have now set their sights on Intel.

Current modern smartphones, at least the flagships, are using 3 nm chipsets. If manufacturers like Apple and Samsung wish to retain modern smartphone slimness while gaining performance increases they need even smaller chipsets. While the average consumer probably couldn’t care less, there is a battle being fought behind the scenes.

Apple, for example, has reportedly hoarded all of TSMC’s (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 2 nm chip supply for the foreseeable future. Samsung, on the other hand, is trying to make its own 1.4 nm chipsets by 2027, which it is having lots of difficulty doing.

Reports claim that even the iPhone 17 won’t have 2 nm chipsets, meaning that the industry is taking its sweet time getting to that point. Samsung, meanwhile, has had to abandon Exynos for the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones because of yield rates as low as 10 percent.

Galaxy S24 Ultra had to be powered by Snapdragon in all regions, much to Samsung’s dismay. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Galaxy S24 Ultra had to be powered by Snapdragon in all regions, much to Samsung’s dismay. | Image credit — PhoneArena

But what would acquiring Intel mean for the average consumer? For starters, expect a price hike. If either company is able to capitalize on a reliable supply of self-made chipsets it is able to set its own pricing as well. Safe from supply disruptions, the lucky company would also possess more control over its product manufacturing, ensuring more stable releases each year.

If Apple buys Intel and also succeeds in making in-house cellular modems for the iPhone it could be looking at record profits. And if Samsung gets Intel it might finally be able to power all of its devices with Exynos chips and not be hated for it.

For a long time cameras seemed to be the only upgrade each year in the smartphone industry, and now its AI. But when it comes to behind the scenes happenings I still have my fingers crossed for a breakthrough in battery technology.

Slimmer phones are cool and all, but a phone that lasts a week without needing to charge would revolutionize how we see smartphones as a whole.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers

Latest News

Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless