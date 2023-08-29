Tipster says to expect Samsung to release its 2023 FE phones and tablets during Q4





For example, the Galaxy S23 FE will, in some regions, sport the Exynos 2200 chipset. In some markets, possibly the U.S., the Galaxy S23 FE will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which is a previous generation AP. Neither chip is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 AP that powers the flagship Galaxy S 23 series. On the other hand, you're not paying as much for the Galaxy S23 FE .



The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature an IP68 ingress protection rating







Galaxy S23 FE include a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The rear camera array features a 50MP primary with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens. A 10MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video chats. Keeping the lights on is a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W charging.



Samsungs #GalaxyS23FE, #GalaxyTabS9FE and other FE products as well as other IoT products will be launched sometime later this year in Q4 and not at IFA (Internationale Funk Ausstellung) in Berlin as some might think - just keep that in mind pic.twitter.com/znTkb3DOQD — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 29, 2023

Other rumored specs for theinclude a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The rear camera array features a 50MP primary with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens. A 10MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video chats. Keeping the lights on is a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

The Galaxy S23 FE features an IP rating (possibly IP68) giving the device protection from dust and clear water. The phone will come out of the box with Android 13 and One UI 5.1 and will receive four Android system updates (to Android 17) and five years of security updates.







As for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, we will see two screen sizes, 10.9 inches and 12.4 inches with the latter size for the Galaxy Tab 9 FE Plus model. Instead of AMOLED, Samsung might use LCD panels on both tablets to give its margins a little pick-me-up.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus will be powered by the Exynos 1380 AP







The tablets will reportedly be powered by a 2023 AP, the Exynos 1380 chipset. Using a pair of Cortex-A78 performance CPU cores running at 2.4GHz and a pair of Cortex-A55 efficiency CPU cores running at 2.0GHz, this is where, for buyers of either Tab S9 FE tablet, the rubber meets the road. The Exynos 1380 isn't close to being the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy found in Sammy's flagship Galaxy Tab S9 tablet line.







The camera on the back of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet will weigh in at 13MP with a 12MP selfie-snapper in the front. The variant with 128GB of storage will feature 8GB of RAM while the model with 256GB of storage will carry 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus will sport a larger 12.4-inch display. Reportedly, there will be four different variants of the tablets. We will see the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE 5G, Tab S9 FE Plus, and Tab S9 FE Plus 5G. Each model will be available with 8GB or 12GB RAM options.





The Galaxy S23 FE and the the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus devices will be released by Theand the theFE andFE Plus devices will be released by Samsung in the fourth quarter according to Jambor's X post.



