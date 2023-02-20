U.S. Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 units get One UI 5.1 with new features





While the updates are for carrier-locked models in the U.S., they are available right now for models rocking the following networks: AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Cricket, C Spire, and Cellular South. Other U.S. carrier-locked models should receive the update over the next few days. Some of the new features for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 include the ability to co-edit documents on Samsung Notes with a fellow worker, friend, or family member while engaged with them in a video call.





Other changes include the ability to access the Expert RAW camera mode from the expanded modes menu in the regular camera app instead of having to open a separate app. EXIF information is easier to see and edit for pictures and videos, and apps can be minimized or returned to full-screen view by using a finger to drag on the corner edge of the content on the screen. There is also a new weather widget that adjusts its appearance depending on the weather conditions where you are.









The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also receiving the One UI 5.1 update in the states with a firmware version of F721U1UEU1CWAC. The rollout is limited at the moment to Galaxy Z Flip 4 units running on these networks: AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Cricket, C Spire, and Cellular South. As we said in reference to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, other U.S. carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip 4 models should also be sent the update within days.

Order your new Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra now! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SAVE UP TO $750 + $100 credit Galaxy S23 Ultra - 200 MP camera, 6.8-inch screen, overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Get up to $750 off with enhanced trade-in, $100 Samsung Store credit, half-off on 1 year of Samsung Care+. $750 off (63%) Trade-in Gift $449 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ SAVE UP TO $700 + $100 credit Galaxy S23 Ultra - 50 MP camera, 6.6-inch screen, overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Get up to $700 off with enhanced trade-in, $100 Samsung Store credit, half-off on 1 year of Samsung Care+. $700 off (70%) Trade-in Gift $299 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 SAVE UP TO $700 + $100 credit Galaxy S23 Ultra - 50 MP camera, 6.1-inch screen, overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Get up to $700 off with enhanced trade-in, $100 Samsung Store credit, half-off on 1 year of Samsung Care+. $700 off (88%) Trade-in Gift $99 99 $799 99 Buy at Samsung





To install the One UI 5.1 update on either phone, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install .



