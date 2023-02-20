Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

U.S. Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 units get One UI 5.1 with new features

Even though today is a holiday in the U.S., Samsung has started pushing out the One UI 5.1 update for both of its 2022 foldables in the states. Last week, those updates were sent to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Europe and Asia. The updates include the February security patch for both devices.

While the updates are for carrier-locked models in the U.S., they are available right now for models rocking the following networks: AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Cricket, C Spire, and Cellular South. Other U.S. carrier-locked models should receive the update over the next few days. Some of the new features for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 include the ability to co-edit documents on Samsung Notes with a fellow worker, friend, or family member while engaged with them in a video call.

Other changes include the ability to access the Expert RAW camera mode from the expanded modes menu in the regular camera app instead of having to open a separate app. EXIF information is easier to see and edit for pictures and videos, and apps can be minimized or returned to full-screen view by using a finger to drag on the corner edge of the content on the screen. There is also a new weather widget that adjusts its appearance depending on the weather conditions where you are.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also receiving the One UI 5.1 update in the states with a firmware version of F721U1UEU1CWAC. The rollout is limited at the moment to Galaxy Z Flip 4 units running on these networks: AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Cricket, C Spire, and Cellular South. As we said in reference to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, other U.S. carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip 4 models should also be sent the update within days.

To install the One UI 5.1 update on either phone, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

If you are using a U.S. network that isn't listed in the article (for example, T-Mobile and Verizon come to mind), you might want to check for the update on a daily basis until it arrives.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless