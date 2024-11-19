Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Safari bookmark syncing via iCloud will stop working on some older versions of iOS

Apple has made some significant announcements about iCloud that will impact users with older devices. We previously reported that starting December 18, 2024, iPhones and iPads running iOS 8 or earlier will no longer be able to back up to iCloud. However, we are also now seeing reports that this change extends to some key functionality in Safari.

The change in iCloud backups is disruptive enough that users with these devices will need to find alternative ways to back up their data, such as using a computer or an external hard drive. Additionally, existing backups on unsupported devices will be deleted from the cloud, so it's important to take action before this date if you want to preserve your data.

However, Apple is also making changes to Safari bookmark syncing. Devices running versions prior to iOS 11 or macOS Sierra 10.12.5 will no longer sync Safari bookmarks via iCloud. This means that any new bookmarks you create on these devices will not sync with your other devices, and vice versa. While you won't lose your current bookmarks, it's still an inconvenience for those who rely on iCloud to keep their bookmarks up to date across all their devices.

Starting December 18, 2024, devices will require iOS 11 or later, iPadOS 11 or later, and macOS Sierra 10.12.6 or later to sync bookmarks or access bookmarks on iCloud.com. This is in accordance with our published minimum software requirements. If your device is already running updated software, no action is required.
- Apple Support Document
For those who are unable to update their devices to a supported version, Apple will make Safari bookmarks available on iCloud.com. This is a welcome alternative, but it's not as convenient as having your bookmarks automatically synced across all your devices.

These changes are likely to affect a significant number of users, as iOS 8 was released in 2014 and macOS Sierra was released in 2016. Many people still use older devices, either as their primary device or as a backup. It's important to be aware of these changes so you can take steps to preserve your data and ensure that your bookmarks are still accessible.

iCloud has been an integral part of the Apple ecosystem since its introduction in 2011, allowing users to seamlessly back up their data and sync it across multiple devices. However, as technology evolves, it's inevitable that older devices will eventually lose support. While it's understandable that Apple needs to focus on supporting newer technologies, it's also important to consider the needs of users who are still using older devices. Hopefully, enough users will heed this warning and make sure to take the necessary steps to back up their data, including bookmarks.
Loading Comments...

