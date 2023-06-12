Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal





The latest Mint Mobile commercial, which you're probably never going to see on national TV, stars Reynolds alongside a (presumably) real-life reverse auctioneer (because why not?) as the unlikely duo tries to highlight the convenience of a $15 a month "unlimited premium wireless" plan.

Believe it or not, all of Mint's plans are currently available at that remarkably low price for a "limited time", which makes picking the Unlimited option over the 20, 15, and 5GB a month data tiers an absolute no-brainer.





Of course, nothing is ever as simple as that, so you'll have to cough up 45 bucks upfront for three months of service to take advantage of this special offer and remember to switch to a non-unlimited plan after those promotional 90 days so you don't get charged $45 a month all of a sudden.









The deal is unsurprisingly good for "online and new customers" only, and although it's billed as "unlimited", Mint Mobile's costliest plan will downgrade your speeds from 5G to 4G LTE levels after you hit a 40GB monthly ceiling.





Even with taxes and fees also not included in your $45 for three months of "unlimited premium wireless" service, this hot new summer promo is virtually impossible to resist, especially for cash-strapped fans of T-Mobile's nation-leading 5G network





It remains to be seen, of course, if Mint Mobile will continue to destroy its prepaid competition on value once T-Mobile's acquisition is inevitably finalized. But hey, if that doesn't happen, you can always leave this plucky little operator without looking back or regretting a single cent paid for its services.