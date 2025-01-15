Arm & Hammer? Rumored royalty hike by Arm could hammer Samsung's Exynos dream

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S25+ or S25 Ultra handset now!

You might expect that Samsung would be working on fixing Samsung Foundry's yield issues so that the Exynos 2600 AP could be used next year to power the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ in most markets. But something well beyond Samsung's control is rumored to occur which might force the Korean manufacturer to once again use a Snapdragon chipset on all Galaxy S26 units next year. A report says that Arm is thinking about implementing as much as a 300% hike in the per-chip royalty payments it collects from those who license its Arm v9 architecture.



For its Exynos application processors, Samsung buys Arm's CPU cores, and prices for those cores could rise sharply. While Qualcomm did raise the price of the Snapdragon 8 Elite AP that will be running the entire Galaxy S25 line this year, Samsung might be able to negotiate better pricing for the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for next year should it decide to forget about the Exynos 2600. That's because Qualcomm now uses its own custom Oryon CPU cores with its chipsets.









Qualcomm still pays Arm to license its instruction set architecture to make sure that the San Diego-based fabless chip designer's semiconductors are compatible with Android, which is an Arm-based software. But any price hike announced by Arm would not impact Qualcomm as much as it would Samsung. The latter used to produce custom cores for its Exynos chipsets ; while that could help Samsung with pricing, the company stopped making custom cores in 2020 and there are no signs that it plans on resuming this.







Early last year there was a rumor stating that Samsung and Arm were working on custom versions of Arm's X-series prime CPU cores and its A-series CPU cores starting with 2nm production. But there hasn't been any word about this for some time and there is no clue about when Samsung would start building Exynos APs using a 2nm node.



