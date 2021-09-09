Rumor suggests Apple Car being developed without partners to avoid delays

Automakers keep delaying, so Apple's going it alone with Apple Car



The main reason for the decision to go it alone is reportedly the countless delays Apple has experienced. Some automakers are reluctant to become a subcontractor for Apple, like Foxconn, while others simply prefer to focus on their own efforts.



Apple has not publicly spoken in detail about its mysterious Apple Car project. Some reports believe the company is aiming to Bloomberg says the project is at least half a decade away.



Apple has been working on a self-driving electric vehicle for quite some time and after failing to find an established automaker to co-develop it with, rumor has it that the Cupertino giant has decided to go it alone.Sources speaking toclaim that Apple first established a research and development unit for Apple Car hardware back in 2014. Two years later, in 2016, it experienced some challenges and decided to look for a suitable partner.Apple has since spoken to Toyota and Nissan, as well as BMW and Hyundai. Software development continued throughout those discussions, though Apple’s hardware development unit is understood to have stopped working almost completely.Now, after failing to find a suitable partner in time, sources claim that Apple has decided to develop the electric vehicle on its own. In order to do so, it has rebooted full operation of its internal hardware efforts. Apple is now in the process of selecting final parts suppliers for the project, according to the same sources.