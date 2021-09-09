Rumor suggests Apple Car being developed without partners to avoid delays

Rumor suggests Apple Car being developed without partners to avoid delays1
Automakers keep delaying, so Apple's going it alone with Apple Car
Sources speaking to Maeil Economic Daily claim that Apple first established a research and development unit for Apple Car hardware back in 2014. Two years later, in 2016, it experienced some challenges and decided to look for a suitable partner.
Now, after failing to find a suitable partner in time, sources claim that Apple has decided to develop the electric vehicle on its own. In order to do so, it has rebooted full operation of its internal hardware efforts. Apple is now in the process of selecting final parts suppliers for the project, according to the same sources.
The main reason for the decision to go it alone is reportedly the countless delays Apple has experienced. Some automakers are reluctant to become a subcontractor for Apple, like Foxconn, while others simply prefer to focus on their own efforts.
Most recently, Apple’s electric vehicle project lost Doug Field, who had been Apple’s Vice President of Special Projects. Field is moving on to Ford, where he will become the company’s Chief Advanced Technology Officer.