Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Apple

Rumor suggests Apple Car being developed without partners to avoid delays

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Rumor suggests Apple Car being developed without partners to avoid delays
Apple has been working on a self-driving electric vehicle for quite some time and after failing to find an established automaker to co-develop it with, rumor has it that the Cupertino giant has decided to go it alone.

Automakers keep delaying, so Apple's going it alone with Apple Car


Sources speaking to Maeil Economic Daily claim that Apple first established a research and development unit for Apple Car hardware back in 2014. Two years later, in 2016, it experienced some challenges and decided to look for a suitable partner.

Apple has since spoken to Toyota and Nissan, as well as BMW and Hyundai. Software development continued throughout those discussions, though Apple’s hardware development unit is understood to have stopped working almost completely.

Now, after failing to find a suitable partner in time, sources claim that Apple has decided to develop the electric vehicle on its own. In order to do so, it has rebooted full operation of its internal hardware efforts. Apple is now in the process of selecting final parts suppliers for the project, according to the same sources. 

The main reason for the decision to go it alone is reportedly the countless delays Apple has experienced. Some automakers are reluctant to become a subcontractor for Apple, like Foxconn, while others simply prefer to focus on their own efforts.

Apple has not publicly spoken in detail about its mysterious Apple Car project. Some reports believe the company is aiming to mass produce the vehicle in 2024, though Bloomberg says the project is at least half a decade away.

Most recently, Apple’s electric vehicle project lost Doug Field, who had been Apple’s Vice President of Special Projects. Field is moving on to Ford, where he will become the company’s Chief Advanced Technology Officer.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'
The iPhone 13 benchmark scores top them all yet show Apple went for stability
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The iPhone 13 benchmark scores top them all yet show Apple went for stability
Flaregate: Would an Apple-Zeiss iPhone 14 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem, if iPhone 13 doesn't?
by Martin Filipov,  1
Flaregate: Would an Apple-Zeiss iPhone 14 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem, if iPhone 13 doesn't?
AT&T's most affordable 5G smartphone yet starts at a measly $90
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
AT&T's most affordable 5G smartphone yet starts at a measly $90
Your phone could listen to your cough to tell if you have COVID
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Your phone could listen to your cough to tell if you have COVID
Xiaomi promises three years of major Android updates, but only for its new products
by Peter Kostadinov,  2
Xiaomi promises three years of major Android updates, but only for its new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless