Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apple

Apple continues talks with Apple Car suppliers as it targets 2024 production

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Apple continues talks with Apple Car suppliers as it targets 2024 production
Apple is best known for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. But rumor has it that the company could be preparing to enter the auto industry and a new report sheds some light on when the Apple Car could be released.

Apple's visiting Asian suppliers to discuss its Apple Car project


Industry sources speaking to DigiTimes claim that Apple is currently having discussions with several Asian auto suppliers, including Japan’s LG Electronics and South Korea’s SK Group.

Current discussions reportedly focus on how the Apple Car can be produced amid the global chip shortage, which has forced auto manufacturers to shut down production. Toyota is cutting its global output by 40% because of the issues.

In addition to the required processors, it’s believed that there are also issues with the supply of other components, though these weren’t specified. It’s also unclear whether the supply issues are as severe.

Apple is reportedly targeting 2024 for mass production of the so-called Apple Car. That timeline lines up with previous reporting from Reuters, who last year said the Apple Car would enter production in 2024 with new battery tech.

Bloomberg, on the other hand, reported earlier this year that a self-driving car from Apple is at least half a decade away, meaning a release in 2026 at the earliest, because development was still in the early stages at the time.

As for who will manufacture the Apple Car, codenamed Project Titan, there are several candidates including current Apple partner Foxconn, and more established auto players like Kia/Hyundai and Nissan. Today’s DigiTimes reports suggests that Apple is visiting Toyota in Japan, though a deal hasn’t been agreed.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Vivo's the latest company to announce an in-house chip: the Imaging Chip V1
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Vivo's the latest company to announce an in-house chip: the Imaging Chip V1
Samsung announces 200MP and 50MP camera sensors, possibly coming to Galaxy S22-series
by Peter Kostadinov,  1
Samsung announces 200MP and 50MP camera sensors, possibly coming to Galaxy S22-series
Google Lens also gets elements from Material You as Google prepares for the Android 12 release
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google Lens also gets elements from Material You as Google prepares for the Android 12 release
Best tablets for reading - updated September 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best tablets for reading - updated September 2021
YouTube reaches 50 million paid subscribers milestone for YouTube Music and Premium
by Iskra Petrova,  0
YouTube reaches 50 million paid subscribers milestone for YouTube Music and Premium
New Google Assistant features coming soon: 'Quick phrases' to replace the "Hey, Google" for some interactions
by Iskra Petrova,  0
New Google Assistant features coming soon: 'Quick phrases' to replace the "Hey, Google" for some interactions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless