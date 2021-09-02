Apple continues talks with Apple Car suppliers as it targets 2024 production

Apple continues talks with Apple Car suppliers as it targets 2024 production0
Apple's visiting Asian suppliers to discuss its Apple Car project
Industry sources speaking to DigiTimes claim that Apple is currently having discussions with several Asian auto suppliers, including Japan’s LG Electronics and South Korea’s SK Group.
In addition to the required processors, it’s believed that there are also issues with the supply of other components, though these weren’t specified. It’s also unclear whether the supply issues are as severe.
Bloomberg, on the other hand, reported earlier this year that a self-driving car from Apple is at least half a decade away, meaning a release in 2026 at the earliest, because development was still in the early stages at the time.
As for who will manufacture the Apple Car, codenamed Project Titan, there are several candidates including current Apple partner Foxconn, and more established auto players like Kia/Hyundai and Nissan. Today’s DigiTimes reports suggests that Apple is visiting Toyota in Japan, though a deal hasn’t been agreed.