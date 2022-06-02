AGM releases best thermal camera smartphone yet!

Advertorial by AGM: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





Most recently, it released the AGM Glory — the smartphone with the largest loudspeaker in the world, that can also last a full day in extreme cold, -27°C (-16.6 °F). Additionally, at its Pro tier model, the Glory came with a best-on-smartphone thermal camera.





Now, AGM announces the successor of the Glory Pro — the AGM Glory G1S. The smartphone with the best thermal camera on the market, delivering 256 x 192 resolution footage at 25 FPS.









Such a camera is an invaluable tool in the hands of professionals that deal with power systems, water pipes, cars, cooling, and other specialized areas where it’s easier to check for issues through thermals before needing to disassemble the whole thing.









Adding a thermal camera to a smartphone is the next evolution of making life easier for professionals. Instead of having to carry multiple pieces of complex and expensive equipment in order to have the proper tools, the AGM Glory G1S offers a simpler solution. Just like how the first smartphones gave us a music player, Internet browser, camera, and communications in one, the AGM Glory G1S gives us all the conveniences that a contemporary smartphone provides, plus the extra features that round it off as a professional’s package — namely the thermal imaging and infrared camera.





5G connectivity, US bands





Additionally, the AGM Glory G1S offers 5G connectivity for ultra-fast connections so you can transfer whatever data you need quickly. No support for the demanding mmWave, but it does cover the more reliable mid-bands. In the US, the Glory G1S supports T-Mobile’s network over N41 — the steadily-growing number of mid-band antennas that offer a balance between range and speed.





But it’s not just the thermal camera and 5G. Here are all the useful features the AGM Glory G1S offers for those that are looking for a rugged phone and work tool in one:





Features





IP68, IP69K & MIL-STD-810H ratings for dust-proofing, water-resistance and shock-resistance

Thermal Camera

20 MP Infrared night vision camera

48 MP main camera

5,500 mAh battery

Top-mounted laser pointer

2 watt speaker





That’s a lot to work with and there are more good news — the Glory G1S is lighter than the older Glory Pro.









The phone is powered by a 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage plus a slot for an SD card of up to 512 GB. The screen is a 6.53” panel with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution (FHD+).





These specs ensure that the 5,500 mAh battery can last for quite a while, so you can use that indispensable thermal camera whenever you need it. Plus, they help keep the price down.





You can buy the AGM Glory G1S here:





AGM is a phone manufacturer that absolutely specializes in rugged devices, good for professionals that work in more demanding conditions and hikers or extreme sports fans that need a device, which can weather hard conditions.