World’s biggest phone speaker on a phone that can survive the most extreme cold!

The AGM Glory is a new model from the manufacturer built specifically to survive extreme cold conditions. It is capable of lasting a full day in -27°C (-16.6 °F), up to 10 hours in -30 °C (-22 °F), or 1 hour in -40 °C (-40 °F).









The phone comes in three variants and the Glory Pro is equipped with the most gadgets a professional might need. There’s a thermal imaging camera with the biggest resolution and fastest response time in the niche. On top of that, there’s a 20 MP infrared camera for night vision photography. And next to that there’s a laser range finder to make measurements on the fly with just the smartphone in hand!









Additionally, the AGM Glory has a 33 mm (1.3") 3.5 watt speaker capable of hitting 110 dB of volume — that’s basically the biggest and loudest speaker you can find on a phone, period.





All of that is placed in a device with a futuristic, rugged shell with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certification — ingress and drop protection all dialed up to the extreme to make sure the AGM Glory can survive the most extreme conditions.





The AGM Glory is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and 8 GB of RAM. It comes in two storage variants — either 128 GB or 256 GB. It also supports 5G connectivity and with its 10 antennae provides support for 50 global frequency bands.





You can reserve your interest in the AGM Glory for $1 right now and you will get two gifts when you purchase one — an AGM M6 feature phone and a pair of AGM Buds true wireless earbuds













AGM is a manufacturer that specializes on phones for professionals — devices that can withstand extreme conditions but also deliver features that you can’t find on a mainstream smartphone.