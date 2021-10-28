World’s biggest phone speaker on a phone that can survive the most extreme cold!0
This story is sponsored by AGM. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
AGM is a manufacturer that specializes on phones for professionals — devices that can withstand extreme conditions but also deliver features that you can’t find on a mainstream smartphone.
The phone comes in three variants and the Glory Pro is equipped with the most gadgets a professional might need. There’s a thermal imaging camera with the biggest resolution and fastest response time in the niche. On top of that, there’s a 20 MP infrared camera for night vision photography. And next to that there’s a laser range finder to make measurements on the fly with just the smartphone in hand!
Additionally, the AGM Glory has a 33 mm (1.3") 3.5 watt speaker capable of hitting 110 dB of volume — that’s basically the biggest and loudest speaker you can find on a phone, period.
All of that is placed in a device with a futuristic, rugged shell with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certification — ingress and drop protection all dialed up to the extreme to make sure the AGM Glory can survive the most extreme conditions.
The AGM Glory is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and 8 GB of RAM. It comes in two storage variants — either 128 GB or 256 GB. It also supports 5G connectivity and with its 10 antennae provides support for 50 global frequency bands.