Android Apps Google

Roku users complain about YouTube TV freezing issues after latest update

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Roku users complain about YouTube TV freezing issues after latest update
The relationship between Google and Roku isn’t exactly flourishing, but we doubt the search giant would make a mistake on purpose by breaking the YouTube TV app running on Roku devices.

Since the last YouTube TV update released last week, Roku users have complained that the app keeps freezing after just a few minutes. Now, if you’re thinking that a reinstall will somehow fix the issue, it won’t. Also, do not uninstall the YouTube TV from your Roku device because the app is no longer available for download.

Some Roku users suggested a workaround, but seems that the problem persists for some, while for other it removes the freezing issue entirely. You can try to access YouTube TV via the YouTube app and see if it’s still freezing, but other than that, the only thing you can do is wait for Google to patch the issue.

Speaking of Google, the YouTube team acknowledged the issue and confirmed that it’s currently working on a fix. The message went live just before the weekend, so it’s likely that Roku users will have to wait a few more days for the promised fix to arrive.

