Roku users complain about YouTube TV freezing issues after latest update

Roku users complain about YouTube TV freezing issues after latest update0
Since the last YouTube TV update released last week, Roku users have complained that the app keeps freezing after just a few minutes. Now, if you’re thinking that a reinstall will somehow fix the issue, it won’t. Also, do not uninstall the YouTube TV from your Roku device because the app is no longer available for download.
Speaking of Google, the YouTube team acknowledged the issue and confirmed that it’s currently working on a fix. The message went live just before the weekend, so it’s likely that Roku users will have to wait a few more days for the promised fix to arrive.