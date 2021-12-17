Notification Center

Deals

Roku’s upcoming limited-time offer is the best you can get

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Roku’s upcoming limited-time offer is the best you can get
Roku plans to make it easier to decide what streaming service to subscribe to by undercutting everything that’s available on the market. Whether or not it will be successful in that attempt, it remains to be seen.

Apparently, the company will be launching a limited time offer that will be available between December 23 and January 1, Engadget reports. Eligible users will be allowed to sign up for channels such as Showtime, Starz, Epix, AMC+, BET+, BBC Select, AcornTV, Hallmark Movies Now and Lifetime Movie Club via The Roku Channel.

The catch is that the subscription for these channels will cost only 99 cents, although the price will go up after just one month. It’s not the first time that Roku launches 99-cents trials, but it’s nice to have the option available during the holiday season when most of us have a lot of free time.

On top of that, Roku will be launching its New Year’s Eve experience on December 27, so the more reason to try out its service around that time.

