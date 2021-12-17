Roku’s upcoming limited-time offer is the best you can get

Roku’s upcoming limited-time offer is the best you can get0
Apparently, the company will be launching a limited time offer that will be available between December 23 and January 1, Engadget reports. Eligible users will be allowed to sign up for channels such as Showtime, Starz, Epix, AMC+, BET+, BBC Select, AcornTV, Hallmark Movies Now and Lifetime Movie Club via The Roku Channel.
On top of that, Roku will be launching its New Year’s Eve experience on December 27, so the more reason to try out its service around that time.