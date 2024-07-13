You can now ask YouTube to remove AI videos faking your face or voice

With the spread of AI content, last month YouTube instituted a policy change. Users can now ask that YouTube remove AI-generated content that seeks to simulate their face or voice. This request would be filed under YouTube’s privacy request process instead of requesting that it be taken down because it is misleading such as a deepfake would be. Under YouTube's latest privacy guidelines , only first-party claims can be considered for removal with some exceptions.





The first-party claim exceptions include removal requests when the individual affected by AI content is a minor, is deceased or doesn't have access to a computer. And requesting the removal of such content is no guarantee that it will be removed even if it is your appearance or voice being coped by the AI content. YouTube warns that it will make its own decision about whether content will be removed based on various factors.





Such factors might include whether the content is made with AI or is synthetic, whether it identifies a specific person, and whether the content can be considered satire, parody, or something else that could be of value to the public. YouTube will also decide whether the content features a well-known or public feature and whether it shows that figure engaged in "sensitive" activity including criminal behavior, committing a violent act, or endorsing a political candidate.





Considering that this year is an election year in the U.S., YouTube is very concerned about AI content showing a well-known or public feature falsely endorsing a specific candidate. While not exactly related to the upcoming election, this year has seen a surge in AI videos that simulate the voice and image of Donald Trump. Trump could request that YouTube remove these videos.







If YouTube receives a complaint about AI content that it is being asked to remove, it will give the person who uploaded the content 48 hours to act on the complaint. If the content is removed before 48 hours go by, the complaint is closed. If it is not removed within two days, YouTube will review the situation. If a video is removed, it will be completely removed from the platform and the individual’s name and personal information will be removed from the title, description, and tags of the video.



While users can also blur the faces of people in their videos, making the video private does not mean it complies with the removal request since a private video can be reverted back to a public video anytime. Simply labeling a video as AI content doesn't mean it won't be removed if it doesn't meet YouTube's community guidelines.

