Redmi’s latest Note 12 flagship makes for a great deal with Amazon UK
Even though Redmi is a sub-brand of Xiaomi, the phones it makes aren’t sub-par at all. In all honesty, they are some of the best Android phones in recent years and with prices like theirs… They can even pass for some of the best budget phones on the market.
Wait, what’s that? You are in need of a new phone yourself? And you need one on a tighter budget? Well, as long as you are a resident of the UK, you’ve come to the right place: this deal from Amazon UK is not to be missed.
So, the Note 12 is the latest series of Redmi flagships. The series is pretty impressive, but also — in a rather wide range. So where does the base Note 12 come in and is it worth the dosh when compared to its beefier siblings? Let’s find out.
A quick overview of the Redmi Note 12's base specs.
Sound off of the Note 12’s key specs, coming right up:
- A 6.67” AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Runs on the Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- 4GB of RAM
- 128GB of Storage
- Triple camera array with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro
- 13MP selfie snapper
- A 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging
- Gorilla Glass 3 out front and with an IP53 rating, meaning that it will survive rain and splashes, but you should keep it away from fine dust particles
- 3,5mm headphone jack
- NFC and a fingerprint scanner
- Android 12 out of the box with MiUI 14 on top
- 3 years of software upgrades, 4 years of security updates
Okay, sure: that CPU isn’t impressive. But, hear me out: MIUI is really well optimized and lite on the system. Hence, the Redmi Note 12 will feel much more fluid and powerful than what its specs state out.
Not only that, but those 4GB of RAM shouldn’t concern you either. With MIUI, you get the option to boost up with virtual RAM. While this sounds a bit ludicrous, it actually works and allows you to get tons more out of multitasking.
Lastly: the camera system. With the Note 12 series, Redmi has really upgraded their camera app. While 48MP may not sound like much, the capabilities of the camera will certainly surprise you. Especially the included Pro mode!
All in all, for this asking price thanks to Amazon UK, getting the Redmi Note 12 is a no-brainer, especially if you are in need of a new phone and are on a tight budget. The black variant can be yours today, so hurry up and check the deal out while it is still live!
