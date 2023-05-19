Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Redmi’s latest Note 12 flagship makes for a great deal with Amazon UK

Deals Xiaomi
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Redmi’s latest Note 12 flagship makes for a great deal with Amazon UK
Even though Redmi is a sub-brand of Xiaomi, the phones it makes aren’t sub-par at all. In all honesty, they are some of the best Android phones in recent years and with prices like theirs… They can even pass for some of the best budget phones on the market.

Wait, what’s that? You are in need of a new phone yourself? And you need one on a tighter budget? Well, as long as you are a resident of the UK, you’ve come to the right place: this deal from Amazon UK is not to be missed.

Redmi Note 12 in Black with 18% on Amazon UK

Redmi's latest base flagship: the Note 12 is on a sweet 18% discount on Amazon UK right now! Thanks to MIUI, this phone packs tons of extra features and its camera abilities will certainly surprise you. Check out the deal while it is still live!
£50 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


So, the Note 12 is the latest series of Redmi flagships. The series is pretty impressive, but also — in a rather wide range. So where does the base Note 12 come in and is it worth the dosh when compared to its beefier siblings? Let’s find out.



Sound off of the Note 12’s key specs, coming right up:

  • A 6.67” AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Runs on the Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 128GB of Storage
  • Triple camera array with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro
  • 13MP selfie snapper
  • A 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging
  • Gorilla Glass 3 out front and with an IP53 rating, meaning that it will survive rain and splashes, but you should keep it away from fine dust particles
  • 3,5mm headphone jack
  • NFC and a fingerprint scanner
  • Android 12 out of the box with MiUI 14 on top
  • 3 years of software upgrades, 4 years of security updates

Okay, sure: that CPU isn’t impressive. But, hear me out: MIUI is really well optimized and lite on the system. Hence, the Redmi Note 12 will feel much more fluid and powerful than what its specs state out.

Not only that, but those 4GB of RAM shouldn’t concern you either. With MIUI, you get the option to boost up with virtual RAM. While this sounds a bit ludicrous, it actually works and allows you to get tons more out of multitasking.

Lastly: the camera system. With the Note 12 series, Redmi has really upgraded their camera app. While 48MP may not sound like much, the capabilities of the camera will certainly surprise you. Especially the included Pro mode!

All in all, for this asking price thanks to Amazon UK, getting the Redmi Note 12 is a no-brainer, especially if you are in need of a new phone and are on a tight budget. The black variant can be yours today, so hurry up and check the deal out while it is still live!

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless