RedMagic’s first tablet is here to take care of your gaming addiction
While companies like Lenovo have decided to stop releasing gaming phones, nubia seems to be doing a lot better since ZTE’s gaming brand has just announced two new powerful gaming smartphones and a gaming tablet.
This week marked two milestones for nubia, as the company announced the first phone to packs 24GB of RAM, and its first-ever tablet. Since we’ve already reported about the RedMagic 8S Pro+, let’s take a look at RedMagic’s first tablet specifically designed to cater to your gaming needs.
The gaming tablet is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, coupled with either 12 or 16GB RAM and 256 or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Just like the RedMagic 8S Pro, the tablet comes with an ICE Magic cooling system, although not the upgraded version.
This is probably not important for gamers, but the tablet also features a 13-megapixel main camera and a secondary 16-megapixel front-facing camera. More importantly, RedMagic includes a massive 10,000 mAh battery inside, which supports 80W fast charging allowing the battery to charge completely in just 55 minutes.
First off, the slate sports a stunning 12.1-inch IPS LCD display with 1600 x 2500 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, which is very important for gaming devices. Unlike the RedMagic 8S Pro’s display that offers a brightness of up to 1300 nits, RedMagic’s gaming tablet can only do up to 600 nits.
As far as the price goes, RedMagic’s gaming tablet will be available for pre-order in China starting July 11 for $540 for the 12/256GB version and $635 for the 16/512GB model. Customers can also buy a Smart Magnetic Keyboard and a stylus pen to go with their RedMagic tablet. These will be available for $85 and $55, respectively. No word on when the tablet will be available globally, but nubia usually launches its gaming phones in other countries too, so the tablet won’t remain a China exclusive for too long.
