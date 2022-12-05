Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

RedMagic 8 Pro specs leak tease Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 168W fast charging

RedMagic 8 Pro specs leak tease Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 168W fast charging
Nubia is a company, which has historically pushed tech forward, for example with their Nubia Watch – the world’s first smartwatch with a flexible screen. But they also have a smartphone line called RedMagic, which targets gamers in particular.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) has leaked some info about the upcoming RedMagic 8 Pro. As per the information available, we’re expecting the latest Nubia gaming phone to be a bit more compact, but more powerful than its predecessor the 7S Pro.

The 8 Pro might also be the first gaming smartphone, equipped with the newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We’re yet to see what the chip is capable of in terms of gaming, but we’re expecting some truly next-gen graphical capabilities on display.

From the leaked specs, we can infer that the RedMagic 8 Pro will be a tad thinner and more narrow when compared to the 7 Pro, but heavier for a total of 8 Oz (228 gr). It is said to have a 6.8” flat OLED panel, with an under-screen fingerprint scanner.



If the info is correct, we are to see an upgraded camera setup on the 8 Pro, at least regarding its main set-up. The selfie shooter will not see any hardware changes, but will receive improvement regarding its performance as an under-screen camera.

Nubia’s gaming flagship is said to have a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. This setup is going to allow for quite a lot of versatility and will likely even have a solid performance when taking video.

The RedMagic 8 Pro is listed to have two versions, at least when it comes to battery capacity. One will be equipped with a 5,000mAh cell, while the other will have a 6,000mAh, with the second one being likely to remain a China-exclusive option.

The good news, however, is that both versions are confirmed to be enabled for 165W wired fast-charging. That would effectively mean that it would dethrone the Realme GT Neo 3, which is currently the king of fast charging in the west, with its 150W speed.

When will the RedMagic 8 Pro be released?


No official info yet. However! We do know that the RedMagic 7 Pro released on February 28 of 2022, and that its predecessor the 6 Pro launched in March of 2021. So, if the stars align in a similar pattern, we may see the RedMagic 8 Pro during Q1 of next year.

The RedMagic smartphones have historically offered unique designs and features, such as RGB lights and fans, so the 8 Pro is likely to step it up even further. We’re definitely excited about what Nubia’s latest gaming phone may have in store for gamers.
