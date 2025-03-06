GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Reddit will now know if your post breaks rules and warn you accordingly

Apps
Reddit app on a phone
Reddit is introducing a handful of new features that change how users interact with the platform. One of these is a nifty little tool that automatically scans your post while you’re still making it and determines if you’re breaking any rules of the subreddit.

If the app — or the desktop website — realizes that you’re potentially violating a rule it will flag it to you. A notification on the right will pop up and tapping it will show the user which rule in particular they might be about to break.

This sounds pretty helpful because a lot of users don’t look at the community guidelines before posting something. That leads to the moderators of subreddits having to trudge through hundreds of new posts to remove ones that don’t belong. So this tool basically makes the moderators’ jobs a lot simpler.

The only downside I can see here is that this feature might be taken to the extreme in the future. Reddit is notorious for having some communities where censorship runs rampant. This tool will make it all the more easier to silence opposing opinions, especially if it allows automatic post removal in the near future.


In addition to this Reddit is also adding a bunch of genuinely useful features to enhance interacting with various subreddits across the platforms. One new tool allows you to recover a removed post and post it to another subreddit. So if you do end up getting your post deleted by the mods, you won’t have to type it all out again.

Reddit will also show the requirements an account must meet before posting in a certain subreddit. All too often a comment or a post is automatically removed because the account that made it is not old enough or hasn’t participated in the subreddit before. If users can easily see these requirements before posting then they can avoid making a detailed post only for it to get removed in under a minute.

Lastly, Reddit can now show you relevant subreddits for a post that you’re making. This will allow you to sometimes find a more relevant subreddit you could be posting to instead.

It’s unclear whether these new features are powered by AI but they don’t seem like it to me. However I wouldn’t be surprised if they do get AI support in the future and become a lot more accurate.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Loading Comments...

