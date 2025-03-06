Reddit will now know if your post breaks rules and warn you accordingly









In addition to this Reddit is also adding a bunch of genuinely useful features to enhance interacting with various subreddits across the platforms. One new tool allows you to recover a removed post and post it to another subreddit. So if you do end up getting your post deleted by the mods, you won’t have to type it all out again.



Reddit will also show the requirements an account must meet before posting in a certain subreddit. All too often a comment or a post is automatically removed because the account that made it is not old enough or hasn’t participated in the subreddit before. If users can easily see these requirements before posting then they can avoid making a detailed post only for it to get removed in under a minute.



Lastly, Reddit can now show you relevant subreddits for a post that you’re making. This will allow you to sometimes find a more relevant subreddit you could be posting to instead.



It’s unclear whether these new features are powered by AI but they don’t seem like it to me. However I wouldn’t be surprised if they do get AI support in the future and become a lot more accurate.