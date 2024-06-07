Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Realme’s flagship could be the first to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip

By
0comments
Realme’s flagship could be the first to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip
Chinese handset maker Realme is already working on its next flagship, the GT 7 Pro. The phone is expected to make its debut later this year, which might make it one of the first devices to be equipped with Qualcomm’s (still) unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

Now, before we jump the gun on this great achievement for Realme, let’s first take a look at what the GT 7 Pro is rumored to pack inside, apart from the powerful processor.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station is back with yet another surprise for tech lovers (via PlayfulDroid). According to them, the Realme GT 7 Pro will feature an 8T LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution.

On the inside, the phone will pack no less than 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage, which is typical for the most expensive flagship variants. Although the report doesn’t mention that battery’s size, DGS claims the phone will use a silicon-anode battery, a much better alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Another interesting piece of information leaked by DGS involves the Realme GT 7 Pro’s camera. Apparently, Realme’s flagship will feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. That’s all we get about the phone’s camera, but we expect more info to surface in the months leading up to the official announcement.

Chinese handset makers have had a long track of being among the first to adopt new technologies, so Realme launching one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered phone shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Not to mention that Chinese companies are more often than not at the forefront of innovation these days, especially since Apple and Samsung prefer to play it safe and iterate on what proved popular among their audiences, rarely adding something new into the mix.

Realme is rumored to launch the GT 7 Pro in Q4 2024, but we expect more details about that once Qualcomm actually makes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 official.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless