Realme’s flagship could be the first to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip
Chinese handset maker Realme is already working on its next flagship, the GT 7 Pro. The phone is expected to make its debut later this year, which might make it one of the first devices to be equipped with Qualcomm’s (still) unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.
Now, before we jump the gun on this great achievement for Realme, let’s first take a look at what the GT 7 Pro is rumored to pack inside, apart from the powerful processor.
On the inside, the phone will pack no less than 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage, which is typical for the most expensive flagship variants. Although the report doesn’t mention that battery’s size, DGS claims the phone will use a silicon-anode battery, a much better alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.
Chinese handset makers have had a long track of being among the first to adopt new technologies, so Realme launching one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered phone shouldn’t surprise anyone.
Not to mention that Chinese companies are more often than not at the forefront of innovation these days, especially since Apple and Samsung prefer to play it safe and iterate on what proved popular among their audiences, rarely adding something new into the mix.
Realme is rumored to launch the GT 7 Pro in Q4 2024, but we expect more details about that once Qualcomm actually makes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 official.
Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station is back with yet another surprise for tech lovers (via PlayfulDroid). According to them, the Realme GT 7 Pro will feature an 8T LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution.
Another interesting piece of information leaked by DGS involves the Realme GT 7 Pro’s camera. Apparently, Realme’s flagship will feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. That’s all we get about the phone’s camera, but we expect more info to surface in the months leading up to the official announcement.
