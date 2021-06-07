Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 coming to Europe for just €549
Specwise, the Realme GT is equipped with a 6.43-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device comes with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for the European version.
If there are no hardware changes for the European version, the Realme GT 5G will have the same triple camera system with a 64 MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera located on the back of the phone. The selfie camera on the Chinese version is a 16MP punch-hole unit located in the top left corner of the display. A 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging is what keeps the GT running.
At a price of €549, according to The Verge, the Realme GT is one of the cheapest Snapdragon 888 devices, which means it could be one of the best Chinese Android smartphones in 2021. The company plans shipping in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg, though other EU countries could be included as well. Currently the device isn’t available to order, but the launch is expected to be soon.
The GT series will be a part of realme’s new flagship focusing on high-performance and image, respectively. This will not only allow us to achieve technological breakthroughs but will also keep us ahead of the market.— Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 3, 2021
The global launch of the device was confirmed by the CEO of Realme’s Indian and European business, Madhav Sheth on Twitter. In the tweet Sheth announced that in June the company will launch the performance focused Realme GT, and in July the GT Camera, which as the name suggests is focused on photography will follow suit.