Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 coming to Europe for just €549

The GT series will be a part of realme’s new flagship focusing on high-performance and image, respectively. This will not only allow us to achieve technological breakthroughs but will also keep us ahead of the market. — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 3, 2021





The global launch of the device was confirmed by the CEO of Realme’s Indian and European business, Madhav Sheth on Twitter. In the tweet Sheth announced that in June the company will launch the performance focused Realme GT, and in July the GT Camera, which as the name suggests is focused on photography will follow suit.





The Realme GT Camera flagship could be the global version of the cheaper Realme GT Neo or GT Neo flash, though these devices have the same camera setup, but are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200, instead of the Snapdragon 888. The GT Camera could also be a whole new version of the regular GT with an upgraded camera system, or a global version of another Realme phone.