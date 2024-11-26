Realme’s latest mid-range phone debuts MediaTek’s new Helio G92 Max chipset
Realme C75 is the first smartphone to use MediaTek’s Helio G92 Max chipset. The follow-up of the Helio G91 brings some slight improvements but remains a 4G chip in the end. Even so, the new Helio G92 Max chipset is a pretty decent choice for a mid-range phone like the Realme C75, unless it proves to be just as sluggish as its predecessor.
The new Realme C75 seems to be a standard mid-range phone, at least on paper. The phone sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.
The Helio G92 Max processor is paired with 8/128 GB or 8/256 GB RAM, expandable via microSD card. On the back, the phone features a dual camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper.
Realme C75 is powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging and reverse charging support. According to Realme, the C75 is rated IP69 for water and dust resistance, which isn’t something that many cheap mid-range phones offer.
On the bright side, the Realme UI 5.0 running on the C75 comes with several AI driven apps like AI Quantum Listening, AI Optimizer, and AI Instant Launch, so if you’re into AI, you might want to consider Realme’s latest mid-ranger.
Initially introduced in Vietnam (via GSMArena), Realme C75 will soon make its way to additional countries in the coming weeks. At launch, the phone is available in just two colors: Black Storm Night and Lightning Gold. Unfortunately, no details about pricing have been announced yet, so we’ll probably have to wait a few more days for Realme to reveal this piece of information.
In addition to its IP69 certification, the C75 also features MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance rating. The bad news is Realme’s smartphone is still running on Android 14, so if you’re looking for a device that ships with Google’s latest version of Android, this is not it.
