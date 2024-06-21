Real Talk: Best Android phone in history?
So, the first Android phone, the T-Mobile G1, was released all the way back in 2008. More than 15 years have passed since then, and we’ve seen countless Android phones invade our world.
Because of Android’s open nature, companies big and small were empowered to try their hand at the phone biz using Android. This low barrier for entry in the market resulted in some rather appalling products, but also some magnificent ones.
But what do you personally think was the greatest Android phone of them all and why? Is it because it was your first phone? Is it because you think it was the most beautiful phone ever made?
The HTC One and the Droid Razr are examples of superb models from the early days of Android. Then came the later Galaxy S flagships, the Google Nexus, the Note, the Xiaomi Mi series… So many successful and glamorous products to keep us busy and entertained all day (and night).
Share your thoughts in the comments and help us figure out what could be the greatest Android phone ever!
